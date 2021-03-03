The son of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kaushal Kishore was on Wednesday shot at in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow city, reported PTI. The police, however, claimed that the attack was “staged” to frame someone.

Ayush, 30, son of BJP MP from Mohanlalganj constituency, was shot at in the Madiyaon area around 2 am on Wednesday. He was taken to a hospital where he was discharged after receiving first-aid. Ayush sustained injuries above his waist and below his shoulder, where the bullet grazed past him, reported India Today.

The police have recovered a licensed pistol that was used in the shooting. “The probe so far has indicated that he [Ayush] staged the firing on himself by his brother-in-law,” Lucknow Police Commissioner DK Thakur told PTI.

Ayush’s brother-in-law Adarsh has been detained. “Adarsh admitted that he fired at Ayush to implicate some persons,” Thakur said, adding that a detailed investigation is underway. Police have, however, said that Adarsh’s statement cannot be relied upon entirely.

The police are yet to register a first information report in the case. “No one has filed a complaint,” the police commissioner said. “We will do it as the weapon used in the act has been recovered.”

The BJP MP said that his son did not name anyone when he was at the hospital. Ayush just said that he had gone out with his brother-in-law when the attack took place, Kishore said.

“Ayush and Adarsh know better what they are saying,” the MP added. “They did not have enmity with anyone. Why will they get someone implicated, I have no idea.”