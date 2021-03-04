A look at the headlines right now:

  1. ‘There must be some screening of OTT platforms,’ says SC, asks Centre to submit rules for it: The court was hearing a plea by India head of Amazon Prime Video Aparna Purohit in connection with the case filed against her for the webseries ‘Tandav’.
  2. Union minister clarifies ‘Metro man’ E Sreedharan is not BJP’s Kerala chief ministerial candidate: V Muraleedharan told ANI that the announcement was erroneously made due to a miscommunication and was incorrect.
  3. India vaccinates over 10 lakh beneficiaries in a day – highest number so far: A total of 1,77,11,287 beneficiaries were vaccinated against the virus till Thursday evening.
  4. SC suggests Centre to form additional courts to deal with 35 lakh pending cases of bounced cheques: The court said Centre has the power to come up with a law to create additional courts to deal with such cases.
  5. In Tamil Nadu, BJP asks EC to stop Rahul Gandhi from campaigning, book him for sedition after event in school: The party said his interaction with students of St Joseph’s Matric Higher Secondary School in Mulagumoodu in Kanyakumari was akin to poll campaign.
  6. Ahead of West Bengal polls, Trinamool Congress writes to EC seeking removal of ‘biased’ state in-charge: The party’s MP Derek O’ Brien, in a letter, claimed that Sudeep Jain has a ‘track record’ of being partisan to the BJP during 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, BJP leader Tejasvi Surya said his party will win over 200 seats in the state.
  7. ‘Kashmir Walla’ moves HC against FIR for story claiming Army forced school to celebrate Republic Day: Editor-in-Chief Fahad Shah and Assistant Editor Yashraj Sharma called the FIR against the news website ‘clearly unconstitutional and against the law’.
  8. Haryana’s decision to reserve 75% private jobs for locals will ‘spell disaster’, says FICCI: The Bill proposes to reserve 75% of the jobs in the private sector that pay less than Rs 50,000 per month.
  9. 38 killed in Myanmar during protests against military coup, says UN envoy: Christine Schraner Burgener said that Myanmar’s military says it is ready to withstand sanctions in response to its actions.
  10. EPFO keeps interest rate on provident fund deposits unchanged at 8.5%: The interest rate had been reduced to a seven-year low of 8.5% in March last year.