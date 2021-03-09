The big news: Trivendra Singh Rawat resigns as Uttarakhand CM, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: India objected to the discussion on farmers protest in UK Parliament, and the Editors Guild expressed shock about a Group of Ministers report.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat quits: His resignation came amid speculation that the party wanted a change in the state’s leadership after complaints from MLAs about the chief minister’s “style of governance”.
- India summons British envoy, objects to UK Parliament discussion on farmers protest: The Indian High Commission also criticised the debate. Meanwhile, a Delhi court extended the interim protection from coercive action to advocate Nikita Jacob and climate activist Shantanu Muluk.
- GoM’s report to stem negative narrative shows ‘draconian attitude’ of government, says Editors Guild: The association demanded the government make it clear that it is committed to the plurality of views in the media.
- NHRC issues notices to Centre and Jharkhand government after report on pension delays: The statement was issued a week after Scroll.in published a report on the five-month delay in disbursement of social security pensions in the state.
- Lockdown imposed in 16 hotspots of Thane till March 31, fresh restrictions in Nashik: On Tuesday, India registered 15,388 new coronavirus cases, pushing the country’s tally to 1,12,44,786. Meanwhile, a study in medical journal Lancet declared Covaxin “safe” and “immunogenic with no serious side effects”.
- Kamal Haasan’s MNM to contest 154 seats in Tamil Nadu polls: Actor Vijayakanth’s Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam quit the alliance with the AIADMK and the BJP. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking directions to the Election Commission to stop it from holding the Assembly elections in West Bengal in eight phases.
- Advocate Mehmood Pracha moves court against second Delhi Police raid at office: He has been fighting cases on behalf of many accused in the large-scale communal violence that broke out in the Capital in February 2020.
- Delhi HC issues notice to Centre on petition challenging new digital media guidelines: The court will hear the matter on April 16.
- NGO moves SC seeking stay on sale of electoral bonds ahead of Assembly polls in four states, UT: The Association for Democratic Reforms said the sale of any more electoral bonds would lead to increase in illegal funding of political parties.
- Suspend all commercial ties with Myanmar military, 30 Indian civil society members tell MEA: The signatories saw this as a crucial step in supporting regional efforts to restore democratic order and peace in the neighbouring country.