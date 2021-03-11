The Election Commission on Thursday replied sharply to the Trinamool Congress on its memorandum about injuries sustained by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a campaign in Nandigram, reported PTI. The EC said it looks “undignified to even respond” to the allegations that the poll panel was doing things at the behest of a “particular party”.

The Election Commission said that injuries suffered by the chief minister was “indeed an unfortunate incident” and that an inquiry should be conducted into it. “Having said that it is rather unfortunate that the memorandum in question is full of insinuations and averments, which in fact questions the very basis of creation and functioning of Election Commission,” the letter said.

The chief minister, who said she was pushed by four to five people in Nadigram on Wednesday, has alleged a conspiracy behind the attack. Earlier on Thursday, a three-member delegation of the Trinamool Congress, led by minister Partha Chatterjee, filed a complaint on the incident with the Election Commission and demanded a thorough inquiry. Chatterjee accused the poll body of acting “as per orders of BJP leaders” and alleged that they did nothing despite there being reports of “a possible attack” on Banerjee. The TMC had also implied that the removal of Virendra as the director general of police of the state was related to the attack on Banerjee.

In its letter, the poll panel responded that the police officer was not removed summarily and without any application of mind. It said that the removal of Virendra was based on the outcome given by Special Observers Ajay Nayak and Vivek Dube.

“In fact, yesterday also when the Commission became aware of the unfortunate incident from the electronic media, [a] report was immediately sought from the chief secretary, West Bengal, and from both the special observers, at present in West Bengal, within 48 hours,” the poll panel said.

The Election Commission said that it was “completely incorrect” to suggest that the poll panel has taken over the law and order machinery in the state. “This virtually tantamounts to undermine the very foundation of the Constitution of India, the most sacrosanct document in democratic polity,” it said. “The Commission does not appropriate or take over the day-to-day governance of any state including West Bengal.”

The Election Commission said that till the reports were available with the poll body, no empirical conclusion could be drawn, “ let alone start linking it to the removal of earlier DGP Virendra”.

The attack had sparked a verbal duel between the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The BJP, which is one of the main players in the state elections, accused Banerjee of “spreading lies”, saying they will complain to the Election Commission about her actions. The saffron party alleged that the Trinamool Congress chief was trying to gain political mileage ahead of the Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, a senior doctor of the state-run hospital, where the chief minister is admitted, said Banerjee has sustained “severe bone injuries” in her left ankle and foot. The doctor also said that Banerjee also had wounds on her right shoulder, forearm and neck.

Banerjee has urged her supporters and party members to maintain peace and restraint. “Keep calm, maintain peace and please do not do anything that causes inconvenience to the public,” Banerjee said in a video. “I am hoping to get back on field in two-three days. I might face some difficulties with my leg but I will manage...I won’t let it hamper my meetings. I might have to use a wheelchair for a few days.”