The big news: CBI files case against Army officers for alleged corruption, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Ariz Khan was sentenced to death in Batla House encounter case, and China accused Quad nations of exaggerating the threat posed by Beijing.
A look at the headlines right now:
- CBI files case against 17 officials in connection with recruitment scam in Army, raids 30 locations: The agency’s searches were spread across 13 cities in Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh.
- Ariz Khan sentenced to death in Batla House encounter case, Delhi court calls it ‘rarest of rare case’: The court also imposed a fine of Rs 11 lakh on him, out of which Rs 10 lakh will be given to the family of the deceased Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma.
- ‘Some countries exaggerate Chinese threat, should abandon Cold War mentality,’ says Beijing on Quad meet: China said that the discussions between countries should focus on improving mutual understanding, instead of targeting third parties.
- Foreign minister rejects reports questioning democracy in India, says ‘enough of these homilies’: The two reports had alleged that political rights and civil liberties in India have come under attack under the Narendra Modi regime.
- Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze suspended in Ambani bomb scare case: This came a day after a court in Mumbai sent him to NIA’s custody till March 25.
- Transgender people can join NCC on basis of ‘self-perceived gender identity’, rules Kerala HC: The High Court directed the respondents, the Centre and the National Cadet Corps, to make changes to the NCC Act within six months.
- FIR against Gauhar Khan for going to film shoots after testing positive for coronavirus: The police said she was booked for violating Covid-19 protocols, which mandate her to stay home and quarantine.
- Rs 2,000 notes have not been printed in two years, Centre tells Parliament: The government had introduced Rs 2,000 notes after banning the old Rs 500 and the Rs 1,000 denominations on November 8, 2016.
- Centre moves Supreme Court against Rhea Chakraborty’s bail in Sushant Singh case: On March 5, the NCB had filed a 12,000-page chargesheet naming Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and 31 others.
- Centre opposes plea to vaccinate judges first, says it will be discriminatory: Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute filed petitions to transfer similar cases pending in Delhi High Court to the Supreme Court.