A look at the headlines right now:

CBI files case against 17 officials in connection with recruitment scam in Army, raids 30 locations: The agency’s searches were spread across 13 cities in Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh. Ariz Khan sentenced to death in Batla House encounter case, Delhi court calls it ‘rarest of rare case’: The court also imposed a fine of Rs 11 lakh on him, out of which Rs 10 lakh will be given to the family of the deceased Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma. ‘Some countries exaggerate Chinese threat, should abandon Cold War mentality,’ says Beijing on Quad meet: China said that the discussions between countries should focus on improving mutual understanding, instead of targeting third parties. Foreign minister rejects reports questioning democracy in India, says ‘enough of these homilies’: The two reports had alleged that political rights and civil liberties in India have come under attack under the Narendra Modi regime. Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze suspended in Ambani bomb scare case: This came a day after a court in Mumbai sent him to NIA’s custody till March 25. Transgender people can join NCC on basis of ‘self-perceived gender identity’, rules Kerala HC: The High Court directed the respondents, the Centre and the National Cadet Corps, to make changes to the NCC Act within six months. FIR against Gauhar Khan for going to film shoots after testing positive for coronavirus: The police said she was booked for violating Covid-19 protocols, which mandate her to stay home and quarantine. Rs 2,000 notes have not been printed in two years, Centre tells Parliament: The government had introduced Rs 2,000 notes after banning the old Rs 500 and the Rs 1,000 denominations on November 8, 2016. Centre moves Supreme Court against Rhea Chakraborty’s bail in Sushant Singh case: On March 5, the NCB had filed a 12,000-page chargesheet naming Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and 31 others. Centre opposes plea to vaccinate judges first, says it will be discriminatory: Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute filed petitions to transfer similar cases pending in Delhi High Court to the Supreme Court.