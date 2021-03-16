The big news: Amid protests, FM says not all banks will be privatised, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Former Congress leader PC Chacko joined the NCP, and British PM Boris Johnson defended the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Not all banks will be privatised, says Sitharaman as over 10 lakh employees continue strike: The Union finance minister said the central government will ensure that the interests of every banking employee was ‘absolutely protected’.
- Former Congress leader PC Chacko joins NCP, says united Opposition should be BJP’s alternative: Chacko, a former Lok Sabha MP from Thrissur district in Kerala, quit the Congress on March 10.
- ‘AstraZeneca’s vaccine safe, being used world over’, says British PM amid fears of blood clot: Boris Johnson also spoke about the advantages of the vaccine, saying it was easier to distribute and store than other alternatives.
- PM Modi’s Principal Advisor PK Sinha resigns, cites personal reasons: Sinha was first appointed a Officer on Special Duty in PM’s Office for a brief period, before he was made the principal advisor in September 2019.
- Congress alleges misuse of sedition law citing Disha Ravi case in LS, Centre says it’s state matter: Union minister G Kishan Reddy said the number of sedition cases filed in India since 2014 were ‘very low’.
- New Delhi most polluted Capital, 35 Indian cities among 50 with highest PM2.5 levels, says report: Swiss group IQAir, however, said that air quality in India had improved significantly during the coronavirus lockdown.
- Congress manifesto for TN polls promises law to protect inter-caste marriages, closure of liquor shops: State President KS Alagiri said that the party will provide tax exemptions for startups and new entrepreneurs for at least five years.
- Amit Shah frustrated about poor turnout at rallies, says Bengal CM, alleges conspiracy against TMC: The saffron party, on the other hand, criticised the West Bengal government about the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.
- Moderna begins testing its coronavirus vaccine on children: The clinical trial will enroll approximately 6,750 children in the US and Canada, aged between six months and 11 years.
- Catholic Church cannot bless same sex unions, says Vatican: The announcement was approved by Pope Francis, who last year endorsed same-sex civil union laws in an interview.