Former Congress leader PC Chacko on Tuesday joined the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, six days after quitting the Congress, reported ANI. Chacko, who hails from poll-bound Kerala also said that he will be campaign for the Left Democratic Front in the Assembly elections.

The LDF in Kerala comprises of the CPI(M), Communist Party of India, Kerala Congress (M), Pawar’s NCP, Janata Dal (Secular) and other smaller parties.

“I am formally joining the NCP today,” Chacko said, while speaking to reporters on Tuesday evening. “NCP is part of the Left Democratic Front in Kerala. Once again, I am back in the LDF as a part of NCP.” Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury was present as Chacko made the announcement.

Earlier during the day, Chacko had said that he would meet Pawar and make a decision on joining his party, ANI reported. Chacko and Pawar are expected to hold a press conference later on Tuesday. “Whatever crisis the party is facing, it needs to be discussed. I’m also meeting Sitaram Yechury and [Congress leader] Ghulam Nabi Azad to discuss future course of action.”

Chacko, a former Lok Sabha MP from Thrissur district in Kerala, had quit the Congress on March 10. He complained of “groupism” in the Congress and claimed that there was no democracy left in the party.

Chacko also said that being a Congress leader in Kerala was very difficult. He claimed that a party member can “survive” only if one belonged to a faction in the Congress.

Several Congress leaders had hit back at Chacko for speaking against the party. Congress National spokesperson Pawan Khera alleged that it was Chacko who had encouraged “groupism” in the party’s Delhi unit when he was in-charge.

Elections for 140 Assembly seats in Kerala will take place in a single phase on April 6. The votes will be counted on May 2.