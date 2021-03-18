The big news: PB Mehta says his writing was perceived to carry risks for Ashoka, and 9 other stories
Other headlines: Maharashtra recorded highest Covid cases since the start of pandemic, and US panel asked its officials to raise human rights concerns in India.
A look at the headlines right now:
- It’s been made clear I may be considered a political liability for Ashoka University, says PB Mehta in resignation letter: A vocal critic of the Narendra Modi government, Mehta resigned as professor on Tuesday. Two days later, economist Arvind Subramanian also quit. The resignations caused widespread anger among students and faculty members at Ashoka University.
- Maharashtra records 25,833 new Covid cases in a day – highest since outbreak of pandemic: Mumbai also registered the largest-ever single day rise with 2,877 cases. Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal asked the Centre to open coronavirus vaccinations for all above 18, and the Supreme Court stayed hearings on petitions in various High Courts seeking priority vaccinations for members of the legal fraternity.
- Raise human rights concerns on India visit, US panel on foreign relations tells defense secretary: Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is scheduled to visit New Delhi between March 19 and March 21.
- Toll booths to be removed within a year, money will be collected using GPS, says Nitin Gadkari: The union minister added that he ordered a police inquiry into vehicles that still do not not use FASTag, the automatic toll plaza payment system.
- BJP names 148 candidates for last four phases of Bengal polls, Mukul Roy to contest from Krishnanagar: Mamata Banerjee said that saffron party was scared that an ‘alternative force’ will be formed in Delhi if Trinamool Congress wins in Bengal.
- SC scraps HC order asking sexual harassment accused to get rakhi tied by complainant: Last year, the High Court had also asked the accused to give the woman Rs 11,000 ‘to seek blessings’ as a bail condition.
- Haryana passes Bill to recover damages to property amid protests from Opposition: The Congress accused the state government of ‘rubbing salt on wounds’ of protesting farmers, many of whom are from the state.
- Centre cannot file a plea against Bombay HC’s observations while granting bail to Rhea Chakraborty, says SC: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said he will make changes to the petition and challenge the bail order instead.
- Delhi HC restrains Future Retail from going ahead with Rs 24.71 crore deal with Reliance: It also imposed a penalty of Rs 20 lakh on Future Group, and asked its owner, Kishore Biyani, to appear before the court in April.
- Ex-Mumbai police chief was transferred due to colleagues’ unforgivable errors, says state minister: Anil Deshmukh said Param Bir Singh was shifted to ensure that the investigation in the Ambani bomb scare case was conducted properly and without hindrance.