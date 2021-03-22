Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Monday said he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“My coronavirus test report has come back positive,” he tweeted. “I’m fine and I have no problem. I have isolated myself under the supervision of doctors. Those of you who have come in close contact with me in the last few days, please be cautious and get yourself checked.”

Rawat has been attending various events for the past few days. On Sunday, he addressed an event in Nainital on International Forests Day.

Meanwhile, India on Monday registered 46,951 daily Covid-19 infections, continuing the trend of reporting more than 40,000 cases, data from the Union health ministry showed. With this, India’s tally rose to 1,16,46,081.