The big news: India to expand Covid vaccination from April 1 as cases surge, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Rajya Sabha saw repeated disruptions against Bill to give Delhi LG more powers, and five security personnel were killed in Chhattisgarh.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India will start vaccinating those above 45 against coronavirus from April 1: The Punjab chief minister told PM Modi to start vaccinating younger people after 81% samples test positive for UK strain. Meanwhile, the Centre said states may impose localised restrictions as cases surge.
- Rajya Sabha adjourned repeatedly as Opposition protests against Bill to give Delhi LG more power: The National Capital Territory of Delhi Amendment Bill, 2021, will be taken up on Wednesday.
- Five security personnel killed, many injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district: The police said suspected Maoists targeted the bus in which the officials were travelling.
- India abstains from voting at UNHRC resolution against Sri Lanka: However, the resolution was adopted after 22 members out of 47 voted in its favour.
- Stan Swamy had hatched a ‘serious conspiracy’ to overthrow government, says NIA court order: The 83-year-old Jesuit priest was denied bail by the court on Monday in the Bhima Koregaon violence case.
- Sharad Pawar made to give wrong details about Anil Deshmukh’s whereabouts, says Devendra Fadnavis: Meanwhile, Maharashtra ATS seized car from Daman in connection with Mansukh Hiren’s death.
- BJP promises to ‘correct NRC, exclude illegal immigrants’ in manifesto for Assam polls: The manifesto did not say anything on the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, but BJP chief JP Nadda said it will be done ‘in time’.
- SC stops banks from charging penal interest on any borrower during loan moratorium period: The court also refused an extension of the moratorium period granted by the RBI on account of the coronavirus pandemic.
- Suvendu Adhikari harbouring criminals in Nandigram, alleges TMC in letter to EC ahead of Bengal polls: TMC leader Derek O’Brien alleged that some ‘30-40 young boys’ – all non-residents of Nandigram – had been living in a two-storey building in the district.
Shooting in Colorado leaves 10 dead, including one police officer: