A look at the headlines right now:

India will start vaccinating those above 45 against coronavirus from April 1: The Punjab chief minister told PM Modi to start vaccinating younger people after 81% samples test positive for UK strain. Meanwhile, the Centre said states may impose localised restrictions as cases surge.

Rajya Sabha adjourned repeatedly as Opposition protests against Bill to give Delhi LG more power: The National Capital Territory of Delhi Amendment Bill, 2021, will be taken up on Wednesday.

Five security personnel killed, many injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district: The police said suspected Maoists targeted the bus in which the officials were travelling.

India abstains from voting at UNHRC resolution against Sri Lanka: However, the resolution was adopted after 22 members out of 47 voted in its favour.

Stan Swamy had hatched a ‘serious conspiracy’ to overthrow government, says NIA court order: The 83-year-old Jesuit priest was denied bail by the court on Monday in the Bhima Koregaon violence case.

Sharad Pawar made to give wrong details about Anil Deshmukh’s whereabouts, says Devendra Fadnavis: Meanwhile, Maharashtra ATS seized car from Daman in connection with Mansukh Hiren’s death. BJP promises to ‘correct NRC, exclude illegal immigrants’ in manifesto for Assam polls: The manifesto did not say anything on the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, but BJP chief JP Nadda said it will be done ‘in time’.

SC stops banks from charging penal interest on any borrower during loan moratorium period: The court also refused an extension of the moratorium period granted by the RBI on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

Suvendu Adhikari harbouring criminals in Nandigram, alleges TMC in letter to EC ahead of Bengal polls: TMC leader Derek O’Brien alleged that some ‘30-40 young boys’ – all non-residents of Nandigram – had been living in a two-storey building in the district.

Shooting in Colorado leaves 10 dead, including one police officer: Though students boycotted most classes on Monday, and are expected to do so on Tuesday as well, nearly 900 attended a class by Pratap Bhanu Mehta.

