A look at the headlines right now:

Prepare for lockdown if rules aren’t being followed, says Maharashtra CM: Mumbai registered 6,923 new coronavirus cases on Sunday – its highest one-day rise since the beginning of the pandemic. ‘Who tapped the phones and why,’ asks Amit Shah after TMC releases alleged recording of BJP leaders: Shah claimed that there was nothing secretive about the conversation between Mukul Roy and Shishir Bajoria. BJP also released a clip allegedly of Mamata Banerjee asking former TMC aide to help her in Nandigram polls.

Anil Deshmukh became home minister by accident, claims Sanjay Raut amid corruption row: Earlier on Sunday, Deshmukh said that a retired High Court judge would investigate the allegations against him. Myanmar security forces open fire at funeral, day after killing over 100 people: United Nations officials called on the army to immediately stop the killings. ‘India running world’s largest Covid-19 vaccination drive,’ says Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’: The prime minister said that at this time last year, people were wondering when a vaccine for the coronavirus would come.

BJP MLA allegedly attacked by protesting farmers in Punjab town, CM condemns incident: BJP leaders met Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore and then staged a protest against the incident outside the chief minister’s residence. NIA arrests Trinamool Congress leader Chhatradhar Mahato in 2009 murder case: The investigation agency arrested Mahato from his home in Lalgarh in the early hours of Sunday and took him to Kolkata. BJP doesn’t believe in politics of polarisation, claims Rajnath Singh: The defence minister expressed confidence about the party’s prospects in Kerala.

Over 140 patients evacuated after fire breaks out at Kanpur hospital, no casualties reported: Chief Minister Adityanath ordered an inquiry into the accident.

CJI lauds Uniform Civil Code in Goa, says ‘intellectuals’ should see how justice system works there: SA Bobde also spoke about the legacy of the administration of justice in the state.

