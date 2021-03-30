The municipal councillor who was injured in a suspected militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore town on Monday died during the night, The Hindu reported on Tuesday. One person has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The toll in the attack climbed to three after Shamsuddin Peer, the municipal councillor, died at the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital in Srinagar. Councillor Riyaz Ahmad and police officer Shafqat Ahmad were killed on Monday.

Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said the police officials guarding the councillors have been suspended for failing to retaliate during the attack. “There has been a security lapse,” Kumar said. “Had the four PSOs [personal security officers] retaliated, the militants would not have succeeded in their efforts.”

The police officer said that the arrested person is an overground worker. “The arrested youth has revealed that the attack was planned by a local Lashkar-e-Taiba and a foreign militant,” Kumar said.

He also said that no additional security was provided as the police were not informed about the municipal corporation meeting.

Kumar added that vehicles travelling in Jammu and Kashmir without the Union Territory number plates must be registered with the transport authority within 15 days. “Militants were using such vehicles to target the security forces,” he added.