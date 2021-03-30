Maharashtra reported 27,918 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, as the state’s tally went up to 27,73,436, ANI reported, citing government data. The toll rose to 54,422 with 139 deaths in the last 24 hours. There were as many as 3,40,542 active cases in the state.

The state logged fewer cases than Monday’s count of 31,643 cases. However, the number of tests conducted also came down from 1,36,848 on Monday to 1,29,876 on Tuesday. On Sunday, the state had conducted 1,65,591 tests and was ramping up daily tests, according to PTI. The number of deaths in Maharashtra was also higher than Monday’s figure of 102.

Capital Mumbai reported 4,758 cases and 10 deaths on Tuesday, according to civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. In this case too, the daily case count came lower at the condition that the number of tests conducted reduced by over 9,000, as compared to Monday.

In Nagpur district, a total of 1,156 people tested positive, while 54 people died because of the infection, official data showed.

Pune district reported 6,282 fresh cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to PTI.

In a press briefing earlier on Tuesday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said that Maharashtra has eight of the top ten districts that were Covid-19 high-burden ones.

Meanwhile, the BMC took over 69 nursing homes to meet the high demand for beds in Mumbai. The civic body has added 2,269 isolation beds in private hospitals and was planning to make around 7,000 beds available for coronavirus patients by this weekend