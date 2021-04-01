A clash broke out on Thursday between supporters of the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party outside a polling booth in West Bengal’s Nandigram district, the high-profile constituency that is voting in the second phase of the state’s Assembly election, PTI reported. The Election Commission sought a report about the incident from the local administration.

Tensions erupted while West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was visiting Boyal area, NDTV reported. She came to Boyal to take stock of the situation, after leaders of her party alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party was capturing booths and indulging in rigging.

Banerjee alleged that the polling agent from Trinamool Congress was not allowed inside the booth, according to the news channel. Suddenly, some people, reported to be BJP supporters, began shouting “Jai Shri Ram”. Soon, supporters of the Trinamool Congress gathered at the spot. Then, a clash erupted between the two groups.

The West Bengal chief minister had to stay inside the polling booth for more than two hours as the two groups clashed, NDTV reported. She had to be escorted out by the police and central forces.

From the polling booth, Banerjee made a call to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to inform him about the situation. “Anything might happen at any moment,” she told Dhankhar, according to NDTV. “There is total breakdown of law and order.” The chief minister added that she feared for her life.

After the phone call, Dhankhar tweeted: “Issues flagged by Mamata Banerjee have been imparted to the concerned. There is full assurance of the concerned to adherence to rule of law.”

Issues flagged @MamataOfficial a while ago on phone have been imparted to the concerned.



There is full assurance of the concerned to adherence to rule of law.



Am confident all will act in right spirit and earnestness so that democracy flourishes. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) April 1, 2021

While speaking to the media after the incident, Banerjee alleged that goons from other states were creating chaos in West Bengal. “I have lodged 63 poll-related complaints since morning, no action has been taken by the Election Commission,” she was quoted as saying by NDTV.

In Nandigram, Banerjee is pitted against her former aide Suvendu Adhikari, a BJP candidate.

PM Modi asks Mamata Banerjee if she will file nomination from another constituency

While addressing a rally in Uluberia in Howrah on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Banerjee if there was any truth to the rumour that she would file her nomination from another constituency, ANI reported.

“First you went there [to Nandigram] and the people gave you an answer,” Modi said. “If you go somewhere else, people of Bengal are ready [to give you an answer].”

The prime minister claimed that the people had decided that Banerjee must not remain in power. “The people of Nandigram have fulfilled this dream today,” he added. “People cannot wait any longer to save their future and identity. They are not just participating in polling, they are paving the way for a renaissance in Bengal.”