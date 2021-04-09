The big news: States continue to report vaccine shortages amid Covid surge, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Prince Philip, the longest serving royal consort, died aged 99, and India protested US Naval exercise conducted near Lakshadweep Islands.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Zero coronavirus vaccines available at several centres, says Mumbai mayor: Meanwhile, Rajasthan chief minister told the prime minister that vaccine stock will finish in two days. This came even as India reported 1,31,968 new infections in yet another record rise of cases on Friday. Rahul Gandhi urged PM Modi to halt vaccine exports amid reports of shortages.
- Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, dies at 99: He was married to the Queen for 73 years, making him Britain’s longest-serving royal consort.
- US Navy conducts freedom of navigation patrol near Lakshadweep Islands without India’s permission: India conveyed its concern to US and said that the concerned ship was monitored continuously while transiting from the Persian Gulf towards the Malacca Straits.
- Health workers allegedly abducted by Maoists in Chhattisgarh, day after CRPF commando was released: An ASHA trainer and two anganwadi workers are missing in Bijapur district.
- Around 20 Assam Opposition candidates shifted to Jaipur to stop possible horse trading by BJP: Most of them are reportedly candidates of the Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front.
- Migrants leave Delhi, Mumbai in trains and buses amid fear of lockdown as Covid-19 cases surge: The Railway board chairperson said there was no plan to curtail train services.
- Corrupt Rafale deal has led to a Rs 21,075-crore loss to state exchequer, claims Congress: Dassault Aviation said there was no violation in the agreement.
- Criminal case against Italian marines will be closed only after India receives compensation, says SC: The bench said the Centre should deposit Rs 10 crore with the court within a week of receiving it from Italy for the killing of Indian fishermen in 2012.
- Wife of Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Sengar to be BJP candidate in UP panchayat polls: She will stand from Fatehpur Chaurasi Tritaya.
- Centre sold vehicle data to private firm in 2014 ignoring objections on pricing, privacy: Fast Lane, a private auto tech company, obtained the entire country’s data for 20 paise per vehicle.