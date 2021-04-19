Covid-19: Mamata Banerjee to stop poll rallies in Kolkata, will shorten them in other districts
Janata Dal (United) MLA and former Bihar minister Mewalal Choudhary died of Covid-19 in Patna on Monday.
The Trinamool Congress on Sunday announced that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will not hold any more rallies in Kolkata for the rest of the Assembly elections. Her rallies in other districts will be restricted to a duration of 30 minutes.
India on Monday reported 2,73,810 new coronavirus cases, another highest single-day rise since pandemic broke out in January 2020, taking the country’s tally to 1,50,61,919. With 1,619 deaths, the toll jumped to 1,78,769. The country has now recorded over 2 lakh infections for five consecutive days. The count of active cases stood at 19,29,329, while more than 12.38 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 14.11 crore people and killed over 30.17 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 8.06 crore people have recovered from the infection.
10.27 am: Schools in Argentina’s Capital Buenos Aires will open from Monday after a court overruled a federal order requiring classes go online for two weeks amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the city, reports Reuters.
10.21 am: Residents of Israel step out without masks for the first time, reports AFP. With more than half the population being vaccinated, Israel’s health ministry on Thursday announced that masks will no longer be required.
10.14 am: Jharkhand government seeks permission from the Centre to import 50,000 vials of antiviral drug remdesivir from a Bangladeshi pharmaceuticals company, reports News18. In a letter to Union minister DV Sadanand Gowda, Chief Minister Hemant Soren says there is an acute shortage of the drug in the state.
10.12 am: People seen flouting Covid-19 norms in the Chaura Bazar area of Ludhiana, Punjab.
10.10 am: The Indian Council of Medical Research says 26,78,94,549 samples were tested for the coronavirus on Sunday. Of these, 13,56,133 samples were tested on April 18.
10.08 am: Delhi government deputes officers at oxygen filling plants, medical oxygen cylinders and liquid medical oxygen suppliers to oversee the entire procurement process by the filler agency, reports ANI.
10.05 am: Delhi government directs all drug inspectors to personally monitor the whole procurement process of antiviral drug remdesivir starting from placement of the order to its receipt by the distributor from the company depot, reports ANI.
9.39 am: Sensex plunges over 1,300 points in morning trade as rise in coronavirus cases hit market sentiments.
9.24 am: Hong Kong has stopped all flights from India, Philippines and Pakistan from Tuesday to May 3 due to the surge in coronavirus cases, PTI reports. This came after 47 passengers on a Delhi-Hong Kong Vistara flight tested positive for Covid on arrival on April 4.
8.54 am: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to meet Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday morning, reports News18. Following the meeting, Kejriwal may extend the weekend lockdown imposed in the national Capital to other days as well.
A look at developments from Sunday:
- India reported 2,61,500 new coronavirus cases, yet another highest single-day rise in cases. The country’s tally rose to 1,47,88,109 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. With 1,501 deaths, the toll jumped to 1,77,150. Several states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal on Sunday reported their highest single-day rise in coronavirus cases.
- Congress leader and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, making five suggestions on the country’s vaccination programme, which he said was pertinent to tackle to coronavirus crisis.
- Indian Railways will run special trains to supply oxygen to states and Union Territories that are facing an acute shortage of oxygen supply. The Centre also said that the production of medical-grade oxygen will be doubled.
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah said it was “not right” to link the surge in coronavirus cases in India to elections. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, cancelled all his election rallies in West Bengal