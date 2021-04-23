India on Friday reported a record-breaking 3,32,730 new cases, taking the total number of infections to 1,62,63,695 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. This is also the highest ever single-day rise in cases reported by any country so far. India first hit the grim milestone of more than 3 lakh cases on Thursday, when it logged 3.14 lakh infections in a day.

For the first time, 2,263 deaths were recorded. The toll rose to 1,86,920.

This is the ninth consecutive day the country has recorded over 2 lakh coronavirus cases. As many as 1,36,48,159 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while there are 24,28,616 active cases.

India’s healthcare infrastructure is reeling under the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic as thousands of new coronavirus cases emerge every day. This has led to a chronic shortage of oxygen supplies, beds and timely medical care across several states.

The Centre on Thursday ordered that no restrictions should be imposed on the movement of medical oxygen between states as hospitals across the country are scrambling to shore up supplies during the second wave of the pandemic. So far, two hospitals in Delhi have moved the High Court asking for help in getting oxygen supplies.

Following this, the Delhi High Court directed the central government to ensure that oxygen supplies and its transportation remained undisrupted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also asked state governments to “come down heavily” on those who are hoarding oxygen used to treat coronavirus patients as several states faced shortages. He is expected to conduct review meetings today.

On Friday morning, a top hospital in the national Capital said that 25 “sickest” patients had died in the past 24 hours and that the hospital’s oxygen stock will last for only two more hours. The lives of 60 more patients was at risk, the hospital added.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 14.43 crore people and killed over 30.68 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 8.28 crore people have recovered from the infection.

Top updates from Thursday