A look at the headlines right now:

Oxygen needs to be used judiciously, no leakage should happen, says AIIMS director amid shortage to treat coronavirus patients: Niti Aayog member Dr VK Paul said the time has come to wear masks even at home.

‘EC responsible for second wave of Covid, should be booked for murder probably,’ says Madras HC: The court warned that it will stop the counting of votes, scheduled to take place on May 2, if the poll panel does not plan the process properly.

Journalist Siddique Kappan gets Covid, Kerala CM writes to Adityanath seeking humane treatment: Meanwhile, the Editors Guild said the treatment meted out to the journalist in Uttar Pradesh ‘should stir nation’s conscience’. The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear a habeas corpus plea, seeking the journalist’s release.

Centre asks states to impose local restrictions to flatten coronavirus curve: The restrictions will be enforced for 14 days if the positivity rate is 10% or more for a week and over 60% hospital beds are occupied. Court pulls up police for manner of inquiry into Delhi violence, cites ‘complete lack of supervision’: The Karkardooma district court said that the ‘investigating agency has evidently been found to be on the wrong side of law’. Karnataka announces 14-day lockdown from April 27: Shops selling essential items will remain open only from 6 am to 10 am.

Tamil Nadu allows Sterlite plant to open for four months to produce oxygen: The Centre told the Delhi HC that states cannot procure oxygen on their own.

China’s Sichuan Airlines suspends all cargo flights to India amid worsening Covid situation: Bangladesh also closed the border with India for two weeks as cases spiral out of control.

Delhi announces free Covid vaccines for all, Kejriwal urges manufacturers to bring down prices: The Delhi chief minister also appealed to the central government to cap the rates of Covishield and Covaxin at Rs 150 per dose.

Deep Sidhu granted bail in second case, court calls arrest ‘sinister action’: Hours after the actor-activist was granted bail in another case on the same incident, Delhi Police arrested him again on April 17.