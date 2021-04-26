The big news: Wear mask at home too, Centre tells citizens amid Covid surge, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Madras HC held the EC responsible for the second wave, and Kerala CM sought ‘humane treatment’ for arrested journalist Siddique Kappan.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Oxygen needs to be used judiciously, no leakage should happen, says AIIMS director amid shortage to treat coronavirus patients: Niti Aayog member Dr VK Paul said the time has come to wear masks even at home.
- ‘EC responsible for second wave of Covid, should be booked for murder probably,’ says Madras HC: The court warned that it will stop the counting of votes, scheduled to take place on May 2, if the poll panel does not plan the process properly.
- Journalist Siddique Kappan gets Covid, Kerala CM writes to Adityanath seeking humane treatment: Meanwhile, the Editors Guild said the treatment meted out to the journalist in Uttar Pradesh ‘should stir nation’s conscience’. The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear a habeas corpus plea, seeking the journalist’s release.
- Centre asks states to impose local restrictions to flatten coronavirus curve: The restrictions will be enforced for 14 days if the positivity rate is 10% or more for a week and over 60% hospital beds are occupied.
- Court pulls up police for manner of inquiry into Delhi violence, cites ‘complete lack of supervision’: The Karkardooma district court said that the ‘investigating agency has evidently been found to be on the wrong side of law’.
- Karnataka announces 14-day lockdown from April 27: Shops selling essential items will remain open only from 6 am to 10 am.
- Tamil Nadu allows Sterlite plant to open for four months to produce oxygen: The Centre told the Delhi HC that states cannot procure oxygen on their own.
- China’s Sichuan Airlines suspends all cargo flights to India amid worsening Covid situation: Bangladesh also closed the border with India for two weeks as cases spiral out of control.
- Delhi announces free Covid vaccines for all, Kejriwal urges manufacturers to bring down prices: The Delhi chief minister also appealed to the central government to cap the rates of Covishield and Covaxin at Rs 150 per dose.
- Deep Sidhu granted bail in second case, court calls arrest ‘sinister action’: Hours after the actor-activist was granted bail in another case on the same incident, Delhi Police arrested him again on April 17.