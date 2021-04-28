An earthquake of 6.4 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Assam on Wednesday, reported PTI. The National Centre for Seismology said that the epicentre of the quake was Sonitpur district. No casualty has been reported so far.

The earthquake took place at 7.51 am at a depth of 17 km, according to the agency. Tremors were felt in the entire northeast region, reported The Indian Express. Parts of West Bengal also felt the aftershock.

Earthquake of Magnitude:6.4, Occurred on 28-04-2021, 07:51:25 IST, Lat: 26.69 & Long: 92.36, Depth: 17 Km ,Location: 43km W of Tezpur, Assam, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/sayMF9Gumd pic.twitter.com/lWRDtIAWh5 — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) April 28, 2021

Two aftershocks of 4.3 and 4.4 magnitudes followed the earthquake at 7.58 am and 8.01 am. Many buildings in Tezpur, the district headquarters of Sonitpur, state capital Guwahati and few other places sustained damages.

Assam Health Minister tweeted pictures showing damage to buildings in Guwahati. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken stock of the situation and assured help.

On April 5, another earthquake of 5.4 magnitude on the Richter scale struck near Sikkim’s capital Gangtok. No casualties were reported then too.

Few early pictures of damage in Guwahati. pic.twitter.com/lTIGwBKIPV — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 28, 2021

#WATCH Assam | A building in Nagaon tilts against its adjacent building. An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter Scale hit Sonitpur today. Tremors were felt in Nagaon too. pic.twitter.com/03ljgzyBhS — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said he has spoken to the Assam chief minister, and that he was praying for the well-being of the people of the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he spoke to Sonowal to assess the situation in various parts of the state after the earthquake. “Assured all possible help from the Centre,” he tweeted. “I pray for the well-being of the people of Assam.”

Climate activist Licypriya Kangujam tweeted saying that she hoped everyone was safe and uploaded photos of damages at a five-star hotel.

Spoke to Assam CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal Ji regarding the earthquake in parts of the state. Assured all possible help from the Centre. I pray for the well-being of the people of Assam. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2021

Have spoken to the Chief Minister of Assam, Shri @sarbanandsonwal ji, to assess the condition in different parts of the state after an earthquake. The central government stands firmly with our sisters and brothers of Assam. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 28, 2021