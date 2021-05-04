The Tamil Nadu government on Monday night announced a fresh set of restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus. Grocery and vegetable shops will now be closed by noon, reported The Times of India.

The restrictions will remain in place from 4 am on May 6 to 4 am on May 20. “There would be no bar on medical shops and the supply of milk,” the Tamil Nadu government said. “Tea shops would be allowed to function only till 12 noon.”

Restaurants and hotels will be allowed to provide takeaway service only but customers would not be permitted to sit at these eateries, according to The Hindu.

The state government had also ordered shutdown of large shops, and shopping malls from April 26.

A night curfew and lockdowns on Sunday announced last week will continue, according to The Times of India.

Here is a list of what else is allowed or prohibited

All government and private offices will be allowed to operate with a maximum 50% workforce. Passenger trains, metros, private, government buses, rental taxis may be allowed to ply with 50% seating capacity. At independent grocery and vegetable stores, customers would be allowed entry only at only 50% capacity. These stores will not be allowed to use the air-conditioning. All political, social, educational, cultural and entertainment events will be prohibited. Cinema halls and theatres will remain shut. Weddings will only be allowed with a maximum of 20 attendants. Beauty parlours and spas will no longer be allowed in the containment zones of rural areas. It was earlier not allowed within civic body limits. Markets and shops selling fish, and meat would be allowed to function on weekdays between 6 am and noon. These shops would be shut on Saturdays and Sundays. Supply of fuel will continue.

