Covid-19: India reports 1.73 lakh new cases and 3,617 deaths in last 24 hours
The Delhi government has floated a global tender for procurement of one crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines.
India reported 1,73,790 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours on Friday morning, taking the overall tally to 2,77,29,247 since the pandemic first broke out in January 2020. The toll rose by 3,617 to 3,22,512, while the active caseload stood at 22,28,724.
India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held talks with his US counterpart Antony Blinken about Covid-19 vaccines and coordination amid the pandemic.
Globally, the coronavirus has now infected over 16.92 crore people and killed over 35.19 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number is 011-23978046, and the toll-free number is 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for the states and Union Territories.
Live updates
11 am: Britain’s medicine regulator approves coronavirus vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson, for use, reports Reuters. The government has also cut its order for vaccines by one crore doses.
10.56 am: Kerala Health Department allows those travelling abroad to take the second dose of Covishield vaccine after four to six weeks of the first one, as against the existing recommended interval of 12-16 weeks, reports The Indian Express.
Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray says those who have received confirmation of admission in universities abroad, can get vaccinated for free through walk-in registration at three centres in Mumbai between May 31 and June 2.
10.52 am: Delhi government floats global tender for procurement of 1 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine, reports PTI. The bidders have been asked to submit their offer or expression of interest through e-mail by 5 pm on June 7.
10.46 am: Lucknow’s Medanta Hospital says condition of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan is critical and he is on oxygen support, reports ANI.
Khan had tested positive for Covid-19 on May 9 and was admitted to the hospital.
9.47 am: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar holds talks with his United States counterpart Antony Blinken, reports PTI. The minister thanks the Joe Biden-led administration for its “strong support and solidarity” with India at a moment of “great difficulty” for the country in combating the pandemic.
9.42 am: India reports 1,73,790 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours on Friday morning, taking the overall tally to 2,77,29,247 since the pandemic first broke out in January 2020. The toll rises by 3,617 to 3,22,512, while the active caseload stands at 22,28,724.
Here are the updates from Friday:
- The Centre and state governments could not reach a consensus in a Goods and Services Tax Council meeting on Friday, on whether to provide tax relief on items, such as vaccines and other medical supplies needed to tackle the Covid-19 crisis.
- India reported 1,86,364 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 2,75,55,457 since the pandemic first broke out in January 2020. The toll rose by 3,660 to 31,88,95, while the active caseload stood at 23,43,152.
- The central government asserted that everyone in India will be completely vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of 2021.
- The United Kingdom on Friday approved the single-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. With this, the UK will now have four vaccines to fight against Covid-19.
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not understood the severity of the Covid-19 crisis. “My understanding and the understanding of experts is the current rate of vaccination of 3% almost guarantees a third wave of virus when the lockdown goes, which is completely unnecessary,” he added.
- The Tamil Nadu government extended the lockdown in the state by one more week till 6 am on June 7. The supply of vegetables and fruits will continue through government departments. The government said that groceries will be sold through vehicles or pushcarts in association with local shops. Home delivery would be allowed for orders taken online or on the telephone between 7 am and 6 pm.