Top 10 Covid updates: Karnataka to ease restrictions in phases after June 14
A look at the biggest Covid-19 developments of the day.
Here’s are the updates from Wednesday:
- The existing Covid-related restrictions in Karnataka will be relaxed in a graded manner in four or five phases, starting from June 14, the Hindustan Times reported, quoting state revenue minister R Ashoka.
- India registered 92,596 new coronavirus cases, pushing the tally of infections to 2,90,89,069 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. This was the second day in a row that India recorded less than 1 lakh cases. With 2,219 deaths, the toll climbed to 3,53,528.
- Bharat Biotech, the manufacturer of coronavirus vaccine Covaxin, criticised a recent study that found that its jab produced significantly fewer antibodies than Covishield. The company also said that the phase 3 trial data for Covaxin will be made public in July.
- The Centre said that beneficiaries of the Covid-19 immunisation programme can correct errors on their vaccination certificates. A new option, named “raise an issue”, has been added to the CoWin portal. The app will also show a single blue border if the resident has received only the first dose. A blue shield with double tick will appear on the app of the beneficiaries who have been fully vaccinated, 14 days after receiving the second jab.
- In a hearing on a batch of public interest litigations on wider access of vaccines, the Bombay High Court asked the Centre and Maharashtra government to inform citizens about the procedure if they did not possess one of the seven identity cards prescribed for Covid-19 vaccination.
- Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi said that vaccination has resumed in Delhi for beneficiaries in the the 18-45 age group. She said that the city has received 1.25 lakh doses of Covishield and 20,000 doses of Covaxin, reported The Indian Express.
- Delhi reported 337 new cases of coronavirus, while Maharashtra logged 10,989 infections in the last 24 hours. Among other states with high caseloads, Tamil Nadu reported 17,321 cases and the tally in Karanataka went up by 10,959.
- The Centre’s approach towards fighting the Covid-19 crisis should be like a “surgical strike”, the Bombay High Court said on Tuesday. The court was hearing a plea seeking directions to the central and state governments, along with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, to start door-to-door vaccination for citizens above 75 years of age and those who are bed-ridden.
- The European Union and the United States were set to call for progress on a new study into theorigins of Covid-19, Reuters reported, citing a draft communique on the matter.
- Globally, the coronavirus disease has infected over 17.40 crore people and killed more than 37.49 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.