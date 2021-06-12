The price of diesel crossed Rs 100 in Rajasthan on Saturday as fuel companies increased rates for the 23rd time since May 4. This is the first time in India that the price of diesel crossed Rs 100, the Hindustan Times reported.

Diesel price in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar city stood at Rs 100.05 on Saturday after a 23 paise hike. Petrol cost Rs 107.22 in the city as it was increased by 27 paise.

In Delhi, the price of diesel rose to Rs 86.98 per litre, while petrol hit a record of Rs 96.12. In Mumbai, diesel cost Rs 94.39, while petrol was priced at Rs 102.30 per litre.

In Kolkata, diesel cost Rs 89.83 on Saturday, while petrol was priced at Rs Rs 96.06. The prices of diesel and petrol in Chennai were Rs 91.64 and Rs 97.43, respectively. In Bengaluru, the price of diesel stood at Rs 92.21, and petrol rate touched Rs 99.33.

State-run oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, revise the rates to align domestic fuel prices with the global crude rates.

On Friday, oil prices hit record highs as the outlook for demand improved with the gradual lifting of Covid-19 curbs, Reuters reported. Brent crude futures settled at $72.69 (Rs 5,323, approximately) per barrel, the highest level since May 2019, according to the news agency.

The rising fuel prices have triggered protests in India. On Saturday, the Congress said it will organise a march in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada District on Monday against the price rise, The Hindu reported.

On Friday, the Opposition party had held protests at petrol pumps across the country, demanding that the Centre roll back the rise in prices of fuel.