Fuel prices were increased across the country again on Monday, with the cost of petrol crossing the Rs 100-mark in Ladakh and Mumbai.

In Delhi, the price of petrol rose by 29 paise from Rs 96.12 to Rs 96.41 per litre, while diesel increased by 30 paise from Rs 86.98 to Rs 87.28 per litre, state-run Indian Oil Corporation said. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 102.58 a litre and diesel Rs 94.70.

The price of petrol in Chennai is Rs 97.69 and diesel Rs 91.92. In Kolkata, petrol and diesel cost Rs 96.34 and Rs 90.12. Petrol prices also went up to Rs 101.95 per litre in Ladakh, ANI reported.

On June 12, the price of diesel had crossed Rs 100 for the first time in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, the Left parties have announced a 15-day protest from June 16 to 30, demanding a roll back of the increase in fuel prices.

Last week, the Congress party protested at petrol pumps across the country against fuel prices.

On Sunday, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan acknowledged that rising fuel prices were problematic. But, he defended the Centre’s decision to keep increasing prices, saying it was saving money for welfare schemes during the coronavirus pandemic.

State-run oil marketing companies, including IOC, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, revise the rates to align domestic fuel prices with the global crude rates. This is done taking into account any changes in the foreign exchange rates. The changes are implemented with effect from 6 am everyday.