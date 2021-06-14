An elderly Muslim was allegedly beaten up in a town in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district. One of the accused in the case even cut off the man’s beard, videos circulating on social media showed on Monday.

The man, identified as Abdul Samad, was on his way to a mosque in Loni town on June 5 when the incident took place, according to NDTV. The main accused in the case has been arrested.

In one of the videos, the accused can be seen thrashing the man, who is pleading them to stop attacking him.

Here is a video of Abdul Samad Saifi narrating the complete incident. He claims he was forced to chant 'Jai Sri Ram' by the goons. pic.twitter.com/QPfJwNBJEs — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) June 14, 2021

In another video, Samad said the accused offered him a lift and took to him to a room in a forested area. “They kicked and punched me and forced me to shout ‘Jai Shri Ram’,” the man said, breaking into tears. “They put a gun to my head and said they’ll kill me. They continued to beat me for hours and I kept screaming.”

In the third video, deep injury marks were visible on the man’s back. “See how he was hit with sticks,” another man in the video can be heard saying. “They beat him a lot.”

Loni Circle Officer Atul Kumar Sonkar said a case had been filed against the accused, based on the elderly man’s complaint. “The main accused is presently detained in jail and further action will be taken in the case by arresting the other accused,” he added.