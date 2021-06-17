Coronavirus: India reports 67,208 new cases, 2,330 deaths in a day
Kerala and Odisha will ease their Covid-19 restrictions from Thursday.
India recorded 67,208 new coronavirus cases on Thursday morning, taking its overall tally to 2,97,00,313 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The new cases are 8% higher than Wednesday’s count. The toll rose by 2,330 to 3,81,903. The number of active cases stood at 8,26,740.
The Covid-19 lockdown in Kerala will be eased from Thursday. Odisha will also partially ease its restrictions.
One dose of the Covishield vaccine is 61% effective against the delta variant of Covid-19, NK Arora, the head of the Covid Working Group, said. Two doses are 65% effective.
Globally, the coronavirus disease has infected over 17.69 crore people and killed more than 38.30 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.
9.49 am: In view of the Covid-19 crisis, Pakistan refuses to allow a group of Sikh pilgrims to visit the country to mark the death anniversary of 19th-century ruler Maharaja Ranjit Singh, PTI reports.
9.45 am: United States President Joe Biden asks if China is even trying to find out how Covid-19 originated, Reuters reports
“China is trying very hard to project itself as a responsible and very, very forthcoming nation, and they are trying very hard to talk about how they’re helping the world in terms of COVID-19 and vaccines,” he says. “Look, certain things you don’t have to explain to the people of the world, they see the results. Is China really actually trying to get to the bottom of this?”
9.43 am: Hospitals in Delhi are reporting cases of multi inflammatory syndrome among children as a complication after Covid-19 infection, The Indian Express reports.
9.41 am: A lion from the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai, who was being treated for Covid-19, dies, PTI reports. On June 3, a lioness from the zoo had also died due to the infection.
9.35 am: Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Harsh Sanghavi, while responding to accusations in the High Court that he hoarded anti-viral drug Remdesivir, says the he did so to save lives, PTI reports.
9.08 am: The “delta plus” variant of Covid-19 could trigger a third wave of the pandemic in Maharashtra, the state’s health department has warned, according to PTI.
9.06 am: Here are the top updates from Wednesday:
- The Indian Medical Association said that 730 doctors have died during the second coronavirus wave. The association said that Bihar reported the most number of deaths among doctors with 115 fatalities, followed by Delhi with 109 and Uttar Pradesh with 79.
- India recorded 62,224 new coronavirus cases, taking its overall tally to 2,96,33,105 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The toll rose by 2,542 to 3,79,573. The number of active cases fell below 9 lakh after 70 days.
- The Indian government’s decision to double the interval between two doses of the Covishield vaccine was taken in a “transparent manner” and “based on scientific data”, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said. The minister’s statement came after three scientists of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation said that they did not back the Centre’s decision to increase the gap.
- The Union health ministry dismissed social media posts claiming that Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin contains newborn calf serum. It said such posts are “twisted and misrepresented”.
- Pharmaceutical company Dr Reddy’s, who is the local distribution partner of Russia’s Sputnik V, said that the commercial launch of the vaccine is in its final leg. In a statement, the company said that the soft launch of the vaccine has been extended to nine cities – Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Baddi, Kolhapur and Miryalaguda.