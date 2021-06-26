The Enforcement Directorate summoned former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Anil Deshmukh to its office for questioning on Saturday, reported The Times of India. The summons were made in relation to the agency’s investigation into corruption allegations against Deshmukh.

The agency will also produce the NCP leader’s private secretary and additional collector rank official Sanjeev Palande, and Deshmukh’s personal assistant Kundan Shinde before a special court on Saturday. The Enforcement Directorate is likely to seek their custody. They were arrested on Friday night, after nearly nine hours of questioning, according to India Today. They were booked under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids on Deshmukh’s Nagpur home as well as the properties of Shinde and Palande.

In April, the Central Bureau of Investigation had filed a First Information Report. A month later, the Enforcement Directorate also filed a money laundering case against the NCP leader, based on the FIR filed by the CBI.

Charges against Deshmukh

The Enforcement Directorate has reportedly been tracking Rs 4 crore that the agency suspects is part of the money collected by suspended Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze.

On March 20, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had accused Deshmukh of extorting money from bars, restaurants and hookah parlours in Mumbai. In a letter to Thackeray, Singh alleged that suspended police officer Sachin Vaze told him that Deshmukh had asked him to collect Rs 100 crore every month through illegal channels.

Vaze was suspended and sent to the custody of the National Investigation Agency for his alleged role in placing the explosives-laden vehicle at Carmichael Road, near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai, on March 15. Two days later, Singh, who was handling the investigation, was transferred from his position to the low-key Home Guard department by the state government. Singh had made the allegations after his transfer.

Though Deshmukh has constantly denied any impropriety, he resigned from the state Cabinet on April 5 after the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry into allegations against him. On April 8, the Supreme Court had dismissed the Maharashtra government and Deshmukh’s petitions to cancel the CBI inquiry against him.