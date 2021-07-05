3.7 magnitude earthquake hits Jhajjar in Haryana, tremors felt in Delhi, nearby areas
There were no immediate reports of destruction, injuries or fatalities.
An earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hit Jhajjar in Haryana on Monday night, data from the National Center for Seismology showed. Tremors were felt across the National Capital Region.
According to the National Center for Seismology, the quake took place at a depth of 5 kilometres under the earth’s surface at 10.36 pm.
