An earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hit Jhajjar in Haryana on Monday night, data from the National Center for Seismology showed. Tremors were felt across the National Capital Region.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the quake took place at a depth of 5 kilometres under the earth’s surface at 10.36 pm.

There were no immediate reports of destruction, injuries or fatalities.

Details about the earthquake. Source: National Center for Seismology

Many social media users tweeted about the earthquake:

That was a proper earthquake in Gurgaon. My very solid bed shook hard. #earthquake — Payal Puri (@payalpuri) July 5, 2021

I felt it, my bed was shaking.#earthquake & shaking felt in Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area. — Sanadh Srivastava (@SanadhSrivastav) July 5, 2021