The Assam government on Tuesday imposed a complete lockdown in seven districts of the state which have recently reported a high Covid-19 positivity rate. The restrictions will come into force from July 7.

A round-the-clock curfew has been imposed in Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath and Morigaon districts. The government also announced a ban on all public and private transport in these districts. However, these curbs do not apply to the movement of goods.

Shops selling groceries and other food items can remain open from the morning to 5 pm. Emergency services and delivery of essential services through e-commerce platforms can continue round-the- clock.

The state government has also announced a curfew from 2 pm to 5 pm in fifteen other districts –Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Barpeta. Nalbari, Baksa, Bajali, Kamrup, Darang, Nagaon, Hojai, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Cachar, Karimganj and Karbi Anglong.

In Dhubri, Kamrup (M), South Salmara, Majuli, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Udalguri, West Karbi Anglong. Dima Hasao, Charaidco and Hailakandi, a curfew will be in place from 5 pm to 5 am. The positivity rate in these districts has been declining, the Hindustan Times reported.

Assam’s Covid-19 tally rose to 5,19,834 on Monday as 2,640 more people tested positive for the infection since the pandemic began in January 2020, PTI reported. The state recorded 31 new fatalities, pushing the cumulative toll to 4,683.

