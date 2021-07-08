Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the gangrape and torture of a Bangladeshi woman in May, the Bengaluru Police said on Thursday.

Two of the accused are women and eleven of them are Bangladeshi nationals, The Indian Express reported.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said a 1,019-page chargesheet has been submitted to the court in a record time of five weeks. Pant praised the police team for their investigation and announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for them.

An update on the Bangladeshi woman abuse case:



Twelve accused are arrested, out of which 11 accused persons & the victim are Bangladeshi nationals. The investigation is complete and a detailed & systemic 1019 page charge sheet has been submitted to the Hon'ble Court.. (1/3) — Kamal Pant, IPS (@CPBlr) July 8, 2021

A reward of ₹1 Lakh has been sanctioned to the team for their remarkable work. (3/3) — Kamal Pant, IPS (@CPBlr) July 8, 2021

The arrests were made in the last week of May in Ramamurthy Nagar in east Bengaluru after a video of the incident went viral, according to The Indian Express.

The gang had recorded the incident and shared the clip with their friends in Assam. As the video was widely circulated, the Assam Police shared images of the accused on Twitter seeking information. After this, the Bengaluru Police filed a suo motu case of rape and sexual assault in the matter.

At the time of the incident, Pant had said that the survivor and the accused are all part of the same group and believed to be from Bangladesh. The woman, who is reportedly 22 years old, was brought to India for human trafficking. The commissioner said she was tortured due to a “financial matter”.

The police traced the survivor in Kerala and brought her to Bengaluru on May 30 for investigation. Two of the accused were shot in the leg on June 2 when they tried to escape.