Body and spirit

Indian millennials are embracing religious and spiritual tattoos, as indigenous cultures reject them

Young Indians are increasingly wearing their faith and spirituality on their sleeves.

by 
Sajjad Hussain/AFP

In a recent book titled The Konyaks: Last of the Tattooed Headhunters, writer Phejin Konyak and photographer Peter Bos record the lives and traditions of the fierce Konyak tribe of Nagaland. The Konyaks’ tattoos had distinctive functions such as initiation, identification and purification, and they were inextricably linked to their culture. But as Christianity spread in the North Eastern parts of India, both these practices were deemed heathen. Headhunting was outlawed and tattooing, which was intimately connected to it, also came to a stop.

Elsewhere in India, women of the Baiga tribe of Madhya Pradesh are rejecting their traditional tattoos, which were customarily etched on their legs and faces between ages 10 and 12. This practice, known as godna, was a part of their cultural identity. The tattoos were supposed to prepare them for childbirth and were considered essential for a safe passage into the afterlife. For the younger generation, the pain of godna has no place in the new world that they are increasingly exposed.

Chingchak Wangsha, 78, Longwa Village. Image courtesy: The Konyaks: Last of the Tattooed Headhunters, Roli Books. Image credit: Peter Bos
Chingchak Wangsha, 78, Longwa Village. Image courtesy: The Konyaks: Last of the Tattooed Headhunters, Roli Books. Image credit: Peter Bos

New paradigms

With few connections to traditional practices, people in urban spaces now spend large sums, endure torturous amounts of pain and, sometimes, travel long distances to get inked by their preferred tattoo artist. A Pew Research report states that at least 38% of people in the US, aged between 18 and 29 years, have at least one tattoo. The rest of the world isn’t far behind, and tattoos are fairly common even in Indian cities.

Independent tattoo artist Zaheer Chhatriwala from the suburb of Bandra in Mumbai believes that a number of factors have made this happen – “The change in outlook of the public has been due to a lot of factors working simultaneously, such as tattoo artists pushing the boundaries of the art, exposure on social media platforms, tattoo conventions and festivals the world over, and media coverage of celebrities getting inked. All these variables can be credited with the acceptance of tattoos.”

Unlike in the West, where tattooing was once associated with criminality and gang members sporting them for self-identity, the art does not seem to be a general sign of deviancy or a coming-of-age ritual in India. In fact, according to tattoo artists, the average age of an Indian client is 25 – an age by when most have entered professional lives, are making their own money and have had time to make informed decisions about their lives and tattoos. People seem to have moved past butterflies and barbed wire designs and are getting experimental. Tattooing is being recognised as an art form, and trends such as realistic portraiture, nature-inspired designs, dotwork, blackwork and watercolour are being explored. But most notably, young Indians are increasingly wearing their faith on their sleeves.

Image courtesy: Olly Alva.
Image courtesy: Olly Alva.

India ink

Sunny Bhanushali, of Aliens Tattoo, Mumbai, said that clients of the average age of 25 to 35 are, in his experience, mostly male and belong to the affluent section of the society. His studio is known for its religious tattoos, and 70% of the clients ask for designs of that genre. Olly Alva of Al’s Tattoo Studio, one of India’s oldest studios which is also located in Mumbai, confirmed a high rate of clients asking for religious tattoo designs – “Many ask for tattoos of yantras, mandalas and chakras, and the corresponding mantras for these designs.”

Image credit: Zaheer Chhatriwala
Image credit: Zaheer Chhatriwala

Bhanushali and his team are famous for their tattoos with Hindu mythology themes and get plenty of requests for hyper masculine renditions of Shiva, fierce mother goddesses and other deities. For Chhatriwala too, at least four out of 10 clients have a preference for religious or spiritual-themed tattoos. “They ask for [religious] symbols, verses from holy books or a quote from a spiritual guru,” Chhatriwala said. “Some of my clients go even deeper and want to represent religious concepts in their tattoos, mixed with themes like energies, positivity, meditation and inner peace.”

However, there is no religiosity attached to the act of tattooing itself in urban areas, at least not yet. Tattoos are acquired after fair research and consultation but in a secular manner – from an artist to a client. The tattoo artist, despite his intimate contact with the client, has little agency beyond his artistry and skill.

Image credit: Zaheer Chhatriwala
Image credit: Zaheer Chhatriwala

Before tattoos were cool

Abrahamic religions are mostly against tattoos because their core belief is that all of God’s creations – including human bodies – are perfect and must not be altered. However, tattoos rooted in religion, faith and mythology have been a part of other indigenous cultures the world over, including in India. Ancient Native Americans, the Mayans and the Polynesians had traditional tattoo practices and the word tattoo comes from the Polynesian word tatau.

In Thailand, getting religious Sak Yant (meaning, sacred yantra) tattoos in Buddhist monasteries is not uncommon. In Cambodia, the Khmer people strongly believe in the power of these tattoos as talismans. Made by spiritual masters, the Sak Yant tattoos are believed to bless the wearer and protect her against everything from bullets to vengeful ghosts. There is even an annual festival in Cambodia where believers gather to “spiritually recharge” their tattoos at Wat Bang Phra. Huge crowds, chants, rituals and dramatic trances mark this event.

Closer home, the list of tribes practising ritual or religious tattooing is endless – the Apatani of Arunachal Pradesh, the Singhpo of Assam, the Korathi of Tamil Nadu, the Dhanuks of Bihar, the Mundas of Jharkhand, the Gonds of Central India, the Santhals of Bengal, and the Rabaris of Gujarat.

Mahettar Ram Tandon, 76, a follower of Ramnami Samaj, has tattooed the name of the Hindu god Ram on his full body. Image credit: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
Mahettar Ram Tandon, 76, a follower of Ramnami Samaj, has tattooed the name of the Hindu god Ram on his full body. Image credit: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The Santhals prefer the sun symbol as a tattoo on their bodies, as it represents their supreme god, Sin Bonga (Sun God). The Ramnamis of Chhattisgarh deserve special mention in this regard. A scheduled caste tribe, they were long victims of the vile practice of untouchability. Among the many things denied to them was entry into temples and practising any Hindu rituals. But about a century ago, this small populace fought back and claimed their right over gods, especially Rama – one of India’s most prominent mythological heroes – by painting the name Rama on their walls, printing their cloth with it, chanting his name, and most importantly, tattooing their bodies and faces with it. It was a loud proclamation of both their protest and faith.

Tattoos for the soul

In recent times, a movement of spiritual tattooing seems to be making something of a reappearance, flowing from the Western interest in Eastern mystical traditions. The urban tattoo artist, in some places, is beginning to don the mantle of the shaman and playing out the act of tattooing as a ritual.

Andrejs Saveljevs from Latvia is one such example. His Instagram account, with the self-explanatory name ritualtattooing, showcases his work. “Ritual tattooing is the conscious decision to get a spiritual and physical tattoo with an energy message – that is my definition of ritual tattooing,” he said. “Everything matters in such a setting – the materials used (I choose only vegan-friendly stuff), the technique – machine or stick-and-poke – and most importantly, the intent. The vital thing is to choose a tattooer with pure mind, so that he doesn’t fill up the tattoo with negative energy. The main ritual here is the connection between the tattooer and the customer.”

Image credit: Andrejs Saveljevs
Image credit: Andrejs Saveljevs

Saveljevs further “spiritually enriches” the tattoo experience with accompanying chants, prayers meditation, and the strategic placement of gemstone crystals. He chooses the suitable gemstone after speaking to the person, and “diagnosing his aura”. These, he claimed, support and heal his tattoo customers during and after the session – “Some people are shy and not open to rituals, but that doesn’t matter. As long as my customers trust me, I can ritually tattoo them in one way or another.”

This return to the ritual manner of tattooing is also reflected in the rising popularity of the manual stick-and-poke method. It is the traditional way of getting tattooed, and although more painful than a machine, is seen as a purer version of the art.

US-based Ashley Glynn of Wadulisi Woman studio combines this technique with tarot readings, aura scans, Reiki, and prescribes healing designs for her clients. She gives them, what she calls, “soul tattoos” and, according to her website, sessions begin with tea, meditation and intention-setting, while the design of the tattoo is channelled by her.

Back in Mumbai, Chhatriwala, who calls himself a man of science, does not believe in the methodology used by Glynn or Saveljevs. “I will never do that [ritual tattooing], as I see tattoos as an art form and don’t believe in them having magical healing abilities or as tools for spiritual enlightenment.”

Ashley Glynn.
Ashley Glynn.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

It’s the new year and it’s already time to plan your next holiday

Here are some great destinations for you to consider.

Lovat Lane, London. Source: Pexels

Vacation planning can get serious and strategic. Some people swear by the save and splurge approach that allows for one mini getaway and one dream holiday in a year. Others use the solo to family tactic and distribute their budget across solo trips, couple getaways and family holidays. Regardless of what strategy you implement to plan your trip, the holiday list is a handy tool for eager travellers. After having extensively studied the 2018 holiday list, here’s what we recommend:

March: 10 days of literature, art and culture in Toronto

For those you have pledged to read more or have more artistic experiences in 2018, Toronto offers the Biblio-Mat, the world’s first randomising vending machine for old books. You can find the Biblio-Mat, paper artefacts, rare books and more at The Monkey’s Paw, an antiquarian bookseller. If you can tear yourself away from this eclectic bookstore, head over to The Public Library in Toronto for the Merril Collection of over 72000 items of science fiction, fantasy magic realism and graphic novels. With your bag full of books, grab a coffee at Room 2046 – a café cum store cum studio that celebrates all things whimsical and creative. Next, experience art while cycling across the 80km Pan Am Path. Built for walking, running, cycling and wheeling, the Pan Am Path is a recreational pathway that offers a green, scenic and river views along with art projects sprinkled throughout the route. You can opt for a guided tour of the path or wander aimlessly for serendipitous discoveries.

Nothing beats camping to ruminate over all those new ideas collected over the past few days. Make way to Killarney Provincial Park for 2-3 days for some quiet time amongst lakes and hills. You can grab a canoe, go hiking or get back to nature, but don’t forget to bring a tent.

If you use the long-weekend of 2nd March to extend your trip, you get to experience the Toronto Light Festival as a dazzling bonus.

June: 10 days of culinary treats, happy feet and a million laughs in Chicago

Famous for creating the deep-dish pizza and improv comedy, Chicago promises to banish that mid-year lull. Get tickets for The Second City’s Legendary Laughs at The UP-Comedy Club - the company that gave us the legendary Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert and Key & Peele. All that laughter can sure work up an appetite, one that can be satiated with Lou Malnati’s classic deep-dish pizza. For dessert, head over to the Ferrara Original Bakery for mouth-watering treats.

Chicago in June is pleasant and warm enough to explore the outdoors and what better way to soak in the sunshine, than by having a picnic at the Maggie Daley Park. Picnic groves, wall climbing, mini golf, roller blading – the park offers a plethora of activities for individuals as well as families.

If you use the long weekend of 15th June, you can extend your trip to go for Country LakeShake – Chicago’s country music festival featuring Blake Shelton and Dierks Bentley.

August: 7 days in London for Europe’s biggest street festival

Since 1964, the Notting Hill Carnival has been celebrating London’s Caribbean communities with dancing, masquerade and music ranging from reggae to salsa. Watch London burst into colours and sparkle at the Notting Hill Carnival. Home to Sherlock Holmes and Charles Dickens Museum, London is best experienced by wandering through its tiny streets. Chance encounters with bookstores such as Foyles and Housemans, soaking in historic sights while enjoying breakfast at Arthur’s Café or Blackbird Bakery, rummaging the stalls at Broadway market or Camden Market – you can do so much in London while doing nothing at all.

The Museum of Brand, Packaging and Advertising can send you reminiscing about those old ads, while the Clowns Gallery Museum can give you an insight in clown-culture. If you’d rather not roam aimlessly, book a street-art tour run by Alternative London or a Jack the Ripper Tour.

October: 10 days of an out-of-body experience in Vegas

About 16 km south of the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Rose Parkway in Henderson, lies a visual spectacle. Seven Magic Mountains, an art installation by Ugo Rondinone, stands far away from the wild vibe that people expect in Las Vegas and instead offers a sense of wonder. Imagine seven pillars of huge, neon boulders, stacked up against one another stretched towards the sky. There’s a lot more where that came from, in Las Vegas. Captivating colour at the permanent James Turrell exhibit in Louis Vuitton, outdoor adventures at the Bootleg Canyon and vintage shopping at Patina Décor offer experiences that are not usually associated with Vegas. For that quintessential Vegas show, go for Shannon McBeath: Absinthe for some circus-style entertainment. If you put the holiday list to use, you can make it for the risefestival – think thousands of lanterns floating in the sky, right above you.

It’s time to get on with the vacation planning for the new year. So, pin up the holiday list, look up deals on hotels and flights and start booking. Save money by taking advantage of the British Airways Holiday Sale. With up to 25% off on flight, the offer is available to book until 31st January 2018 for travel up to 31st December in economy and premium economy and up to 31st August for business class. For great fares to great destinations, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of British Airways and not by the Scroll editorial team.