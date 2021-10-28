Streaming ‘Matsya Kaand’ trailer: Ravi Kishan’s cop is in hot pursuit of Ravii Dubey’s con artist The cast includes Piyush Mishra, Zoya Afroz, Madhur Mittal and Naved Aslam. Ajay Bhuyan’s 11-episode series will be out on MX Player on November 18. Scroll Staff 14 minutes ago Ravii Dubey in Matsya Kaand (2021) | MX Player Play Matsya Kaand (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Matsya Kaand Ravii Dubey Ravi Kishan Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio