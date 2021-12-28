The Hindi movie Jersey, starring Shahid Kapoor as a former cricketer who gets back into the game at an advanced age, won’t be releasing on December 31. New health measures announced by various states over the fast-spreading Omicron strain of the coronavirus, which include restrictions on night shows, have pushed the release to an unspecified later date.

According to a press statement from producers Allu Entertainment, Dil Raju Production, Sithara Entertainments and Brat Films: “In view of the current circumstances and new Covid guidelines we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of our film Jersey. We have received immense love from you all so far and want to thank you all for everything. Until then everyone please stay safe and healthy, and wishing you all the best for the new year ahead.”

Jersey is a remake of Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Telugu hit of the same name. The original movie, released in 2019, starred Naani, Shraddha Srinath and Sathyaraj. The Hindi remake stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur.

The movie would have been Shahid Kapoor’s first release since the 2019 monster hit Kabir Singh. Kapoor’s upcoming projects include an untitled web series directed by The Family Man creators Raj & DK.