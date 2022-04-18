Thar sees Anil Kapoor team up with his son Harshvarrdhan Kapoor for the second time after AK Vs AK. Produced by Kapoor Senior and directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary (Shaadisthan), the Netflix release also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Satish Kaushik.

The film is set in the 1980s. The official synopsis: “The film follows Siddharth, an antique dealer’s journey through a remote village in Rajasthan that has recently been rocked by a series of violent killings. As the local cop Surekha Singh investigates these killings he crosses paths with Siddharth… will that encounter be the only one?”

Raj Singh Chaudhary has written the screenplay and co-written the dialogue with Anurag Kashyap. The cinematography is by Shreya Dev Dube and the music by Ajay Jayanthi. The film will be premiered on Netflix on May 6.

