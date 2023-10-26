Movie trailers ‘Shastry VS Shastry’ trailer: Paresh Rawal, Neena Kulkarni star in remake of Bengali movie ‘Posto’ Nandita Roy and Shiboprasad Mukherjee’s film revolves around child custody. Also starring Mimi Chakraborty and Shiv Panditt, and in cinemas from November 3. Scroll Staff Yesterday · 07:45 am Paresh Rawal and Neena Kulkarni in Shastry Vs Shastry (2023) | Viacom18 Studios/Windows Play Shastry VS Shastry (2023).Also read:Why the Bengali films of Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee are always on the money We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Shastry VS Shastry trailer Paresh Rawal Nandita Roy and Shiboprasad Mukherjee Neena Kulkarni