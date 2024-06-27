Reading
-
1
Indian writer Sanjana Thakur wins the 2024 Commonwealth Short Story Prize
-
2
Why is Lok Sabha seeing a rare election to the Speaker’s post?
-
3
How a messaging app that helps students prepare for exams enabled paper leaks
-
4
Tamil Nadu: AIADMK MLAs suspended from Assembly after calling for discussion on hooch tragedy
-
5
Arundhati Roy wins the 2024 PEN Pinter Prize: ‘Her powerful voice is not to be silenced’
-
6
In her memoir, a sex traffic activist writes about those who made the most impact on her life
-
7
In new coalition era, BJP faces same problems Congress did a decade ago. What lessons will it learn?
-
8
Madhya Pradesh: Houses of two men accused of cow slaughter bulldozed
-
9
Interview: Creating new vocabularies and ways of being non-binary
-
10
