Emilia Perez led the nominations for the 2025 Oscars, followed closely by Wicked and The Brutalist. Jacques Audiard’s largely Spanish-language musical, about a Mexican drug lord who transitions into a woman, bagged 13 nominations on Thursday, including for Directing, Best Picture and International Feature Film.
Although Payal Kapadia’s globally feted All We Imagine As Light didn’t get any nominations, Anuja, about street children in India and produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra Jonas among others, was nominated in the live action short film category. Anuja is scheduled for a Netflix release in the coming weeks.
The official synopsis describes Adam J Graves’s film as the “hopeful tale of two sisters struggling to find joy and opportunity in a world intent on their exploitation and exclusion”. According to a press release from Netflix, “The film is grounded in deep research and filmed in collaboration with several community partners, including Mira Nair’s Salaam Baalak Trust. This nonprofit organization focuses on empowering street and working children, and the lead actor, Sajda Pathan, is herself a beneficiary of the Trust.”
Brady Corbet’s 215 minute-long The Brutalist, starring Adrien Brody as a Jewish architect and Holocaust survivor who struggles in America, and the blockbuster musical Wicked, led by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, got 10 nominations each. While Wicked is available on Prime Video, The Brutalist is scheduled for a February release.
The 97th Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, will be held on March 2 in Los Angeles. The event will be hosted by Conan O’Brien. Here is the full list of nominations.
Best Picture
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Directing
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum; co-written by Alex David, September 5
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
James Mangold and Jay Cocks, A Complete Unknown
Peter Straughan, Conclave
Jacques Audiard, in collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Lea Mysius and Nicolas Livecchi, Emilia Perez
RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes, Nickel Boys
Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar; Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John “Divine G” Whitfield, Sing Sing
International Feature Film
Walter Salles’s I’m Still Here (Brazil)
Magnus von Horn’s The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)
Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez (France)
Mohammed Rasoulof’s The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)
Gints Zilbalodis’s Flow (Latvia)
Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Actress in a Supporting Role
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez
Actor in a Leading Role
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Actor in a Supporting Role
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Documentary Feature Film
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
Sugarcane
Documentary Short Film
Death by Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Live Action Short Film
A Lien
Anuja
I’m Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Animated Feature Film
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Animated Short Film
Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
Film Editing
Sean Baker, Anora
David Jancso, The Brutalist
Nick Emerson, Conclave
Juliette Welfling, Emilia Perez
Myron Kerstein, Wicked
Cinematography
Lol Crawley, The Brutalist
Greig Fraser, Dune: Part Two
Paul Guilhaume, Emilia Perez
Ed Lachman, Maria
Jarin Blaschke, Nosferatu
Production Design
Judy Becker, The Brutalist
Suzie Davis, Conclave
Patrice Vermette, Dune: Part Two
Craig Lathrop, Nosferatu
Nathan Crowley, Wicked
Costume Design
Arianne Phillips, A Complete Unknown
Lisy Christl, Conclave
Janty Yates and Dave Crossman, Gladiator II
Linda Muir, Nosferatu
Paul Tazewell, Wicked
Makeup and Hairstyling
Mike Marino, David Presto and Crystal Jurado, A Different Man
Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini, Emilia Perez
David White, Traci Loader and Suzanne Stokes-Munton, Nosferatu
Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli, The Substance
Frances Hannon, Laura Blount and Sarah Nuth, Wicked
Sound
Tod A Maitland, Donald Sylvester, Ted Caplan, Paul Massey and David Giammarco, A Complete Unknown
Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett and Doug Hemphill, Dune: Part Two
Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Devoldere, Maxence Dussere, Cyril Holtz and Niels Barletta, Emilia Perez
Simon Hayes, Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson and John Marquis, Wicked
Randy Thom, Brian Chumney, Gary A. Rizzo and Leff Leffert, The Wild Robot
Visual Effects
Eric Barba, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Daniel Macarin and Shane Mahan, Alien: Romulus
Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft and Peter Stubbs, Better Man
Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe and Gerd Nefzer, Dune: Part Two
Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story and Rodney Burke, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk and Paul Corbould, Wicked
Music (Original Score)
Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist
Volker Bertelmann, Conclave
Clement Ducol and Camille, Emilia Perez
John Powell and Stephen Schwartz, Wicked
Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot
Original Song
El Mal from Emilia Perez
The Journey from The Six Triple Eight
Like a Bird from Sing Sing
Mi Camino from Emilia Perez
Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late