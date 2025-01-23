Emilia Perez led the nominations for the 2025 Oscars, followed closely by Wicked and The Brutalist. Jacques Audiard’s largely Spanish-language musical, about a Mexican drug lord who transitions into a woman, bagged 13 nominations on Thursday, including for Directing, Best Picture and International Feature Film.

Although Payal Kapadia’s globally feted All We Imagine As Light didn’t get any nominations, Anuja, about street children in India and produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra Jonas among others, was nominated in the live action short film category. Anuja is scheduled for a Netflix release in the coming weeks.

The official synopsis describes Adam J Graves’s film as the “hopeful tale of two sisters struggling to find joy and opportunity in a world intent on their exploitation and exclusion”. According to a press release from Netflix, “The film is grounded in deep research and filmed in collaboration with several community partners, including Mira Nair’s Salaam Baalak Trust. This nonprofit organization focuses on empowering street and working children, and the lead actor, Sajda Pathan, is herself a beneficiary of the Trust.”

Brady Corbet’s 215 minute-long The Brutalist, starring Adrien Brody as a Jewish architect and Holocaust survivor who struggles in America, and the blockbuster musical Wicked, led by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, got 10 nominations each. While Wicked is available on Prime Video, The Brutalist is scheduled for a February release.

The 97th Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, will be held on March 2 in Los Angeles. The event will be hosted by Conan O’Brien. Here is the full list of nominations.

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Directing

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum; co-written by Alex David, September 5

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

James Mangold and Jay Cocks, A Complete Unknown

Peter Straughan, Conclave

Jacques Audiard, in collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Lea Mysius and Nicolas Livecchi, Emilia Perez

RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes, Nickel Boys

Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar; Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John “Divine G” Whitfield, Sing Sing

International Feature Film

Walter Salles’s I’m Still Here (Brazil)

Magnus von Horn’s The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)

Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez (France)

Mohammed Rasoulof’s The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)

Gints Zilbalodis’s Flow (Latvia)

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez

Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Documentary Feature Film

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

Documentary Short Film

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Live Action Short Film

A Lien

Anuja

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Animated Feature Film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Film Editing

Sean Baker, Anora

David Jancso, The Brutalist

Nick Emerson, Conclave

Juliette Welfling, Emilia Perez

Myron Kerstein, Wicked

Cinematography

Lol Crawley, The Brutalist

Greig Fraser, Dune: Part Two

Paul Guilhaume, Emilia Perez

Ed Lachman, Maria

Jarin Blaschke, Nosferatu

Production Design

Judy Becker, The Brutalist

Suzie Davis, Conclave

Patrice Vermette, Dune: Part Two

Craig Lathrop, Nosferatu

Nathan Crowley, Wicked

Costume Design

Arianne Phillips, A Complete Unknown

Lisy Christl, Conclave

Janty Yates and Dave Crossman, Gladiator II

Linda Muir, Nosferatu

Paul Tazewell, Wicked

Makeup and Hairstyling

Mike Marino, David Presto and Crystal Jurado, A Different Man

Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini, Emilia Perez

David White, Traci Loader and Suzanne Stokes-Munton, Nosferatu

Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli, The Substance

Frances Hannon, Laura Blount and Sarah Nuth, Wicked

Sound

Tod A Maitland, Donald Sylvester, Ted Caplan, Paul Massey and David Giammarco, A Complete Unknown

Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett and Doug Hemphill, Dune: Part Two

Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Devoldere, Maxence Dussere, Cyril Holtz and Niels Barletta, Emilia Perez

Simon Hayes, Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson and John Marquis, Wicked

Randy Thom, Brian Chumney, Gary A. Rizzo and Leff Leffert, The Wild Robot

Visual Effects

Eric Barba, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Daniel Macarin and Shane Mahan, Alien: Romulus

Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft and Peter Stubbs, Better Man

Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe and Gerd Nefzer, Dune: Part Two

Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story and Rodney Burke, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk and Paul Corbould, Wicked

Music (Original Score)

Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist

Volker Bertelmann, Conclave

Clement Ducol and Camille, Emilia Perez

John Powell and Stephen Schwartz, Wicked

Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot

Original Song

El Mal from Emilia Perez

The Journey from The Six Triple Eight

Like a Bird from Sing Sing

Mi Camino from Emilia Perez

Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late