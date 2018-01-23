A clutch of new characters along with the beloved old faces (and voices) will be seen in the sequel to Disney’s 2004 animation hit The Incredibles.

The makers on Monday shared the full voice cast and characters for Incredibles 2, scheduled to be released on June 15.

The Incredibles series, directed by Brad Bird – whose credits include the acclaimed animation film Ratatouille (2007) and the live-action thriller Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol (2011) – revolves around the Parr family whose members are equipped with superpowers but have to hide them in order to live a peaceful suburban life.

Craig T Nelson, Holly Hunter, Violet Parr and Sarah Vowell will reprise their roles as members of the Parr family, while Samuel L Jackson and Bird will come back as fellow superheroes Frozone and Edna Mode. The other returning cast member is John Ratzenberger, who plays The Underminer, an antagonist introduced at the end of the first film.

New cast members include debutante Huck Milner, who will replace Spencer Fox as the Parr’s middle child Dash, whose ability is his lightning-fast speed.

Also joining in are Breaking Bad alums Jonathan Banks and Bob Odenkirk. Banks will star as Rick Dicker, a government agent responsible for keeping the Parr family’s secret. The character was voiced by Bud Luckey in the 2004 film.

Odenkirk plays Winston Deavor, a superhero fan who wants to bring the Parrs back into public light. Winston Deavor and his geeky sister Evelyn (Catherine Keener) are new additions to Incredibles 2.

The movie also introduces another potential superhero, Sophia Bush as Voyd, who can create voids into which she can make objects disappear.

Isabella Rossellini will join the movie as Ambassador – a foreign ambassador committed to legalising superheroes.