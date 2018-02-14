Kapil Sharma’s comeback television show will be called Family Time With Kapil, the comedian announced on social media on Wednesday. The show will reportedly feature him organising games and other activities with his guests. The show will be aired on Sony TV and is expected to begin sometime in March.

Family Time With Kapil will mark Sharma’s return to television after his earlier stint on the same channel, The Kapil Sharma Show, was cancelled in September, a few months after he parted ways with co-star Sunil Grover after a long and public dispute. Sharma’s co-stars from his earlier talk show Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarti will reportedly join him once again.

In a promo for Family Time With Kapil, the comedian alluded to the events of the previous year and mocks himself.

Sharma was last seen opposite Ishita Dutta in Rajeev Dhingra’s film Firangi (2017).