Assamese Cinema

Assamese film ‘Alifa’ tackles environmental woes – and the contentious subject of migration

Deep Choudhury’s National Film Award-winning debut feature explores the challenges faced by Bengali Muslims, the most vilified community in Assam.

by 
Alifa | Arman Productions

Last winter, hundreds of houses on a hillock on the eastern fringes of Guwahati were demolished as part of an eviction drive to apparently clear a wildlife sanctuary of alleged illegal construction. Most families rendered homeless by the drive had lost their houses earlier too – to floods and erosion that ravage Assam every monsoon. Chased by the rampaging Brahmaputra river, which had swallowed up their farming land, these families had arrived in the big metropolis for survival. Cheap cartel-controlled real estate on the city’s periphery was what most could afford.

Deep Choudhury’s National Film Award-winning Alifa, which was released this month, could well be the story of one such family, told through the eyes of a pre-teen girl. The movie’s cast includes Baharul Islam, Jaya Seal Ghosh, Victor Banerjee and Prasun Gain.

Alifa lives with her daily-wage labourer parents, Ali and Fatima, and younger brother Faizal in a one-room house on a hill overlooking Guwahati. Like many displaced people, Ali has come to the city from Lower Assam’s low-lying Barpeta, fleeing the wrath of the river. The hill where he now stays with his family is part of a protected forest area. The family pays a monthly protection fee to the local forest guard to turn a blind eye to their existence.

Play
Alifa (2018).

Choudhury confirms that his film was almost journalistic. While trekking up a hill on the outskirts of Guwahati many years ago, he had met a person named Ali. “The city looked beautiful from up there, but when I spoke to the people who lived there, they told me that their life was full of hardships,” he recalled.

Choudhury then wrote a story based on his conversations with the people living in the area. “Later I developed it into a screenplay, and I thought it turned out rather well, so I decided to make a film,” he said. Alifa is the self-taught Choudhury’s debut venture.

Alifa and her family have to contend with much more than poverty-induced suffering. They are Bengali Muslims – the most vilified community in Assam and routinely branded as “Bangladeshis” in a state haunted by the spectre of the illegal migrant. Each time Ali is late for work or fails to pay the forest guard on time, he has to undergo the ignominy of being called “Miya” – a popular pejorative alluding to his supposed dubious nationality. Even a well-meaning employer while making small talk asks if he was born on the “other side”.

Deep Choudhury.
Deep Choudhury.

However, Choudhury insists that he didn’t make to set out a political film that reflects on the controversial subjects of nationality and migration in Assam. “Ali just happened to be a Bengali Muslim,” he said. “It wasn’t a conscious decision. I regard cinema as a pure art form and there was no attempt to politicise.” The lack of an apparent effort to “politicise” may have actually worked for Alifa. The film does not fall into the trap of masquerading as a preachy social justice treatise.

Yet, there are no attempts to sugarcoat the problem. The film subtly but incisively points out the double standards of urban environmentalism in Assam. Even as Ali’s employer talks about urban migrants taking over protected forests areas on Guwahati’s edges, we are shown that the man himself lives in a palatial house in one of the plushest neighborhoods in the city developed by cutting the mountainside. The juxtaposition was deliberate. “When the poor do it, they are encroachers, but when the rich do it, they are given land titles,” Choudhury said.

Baharul Islam in Alifa. Image credit: Arman Productions.
Baharul Islam in Alifa. Image credit: Arman Productions.

Although set entirely in Assam and in ways more than one a reflection of Assam’s several complex socio-economic questions, Alifa is officially listed as a Bengali film. Choudhury employs the Mymensinghia dialect of Bengali peppered with Assamese loanwords – typically spoken by people in the state who trace their origins to erstwhile East Bengal. When asked how he felt about his movie being classified as Bengali, Choudhury said he had no choice. The Central Board of Film Certification apparently refused to recognise the production as Assamese because of the language used. “They said it was closest to Bengali, so we decided to go with Bengali,” he said. “But I’d say it is neither an Assamese film nor a Bengali film.”

Was he worried that the language often associated with illegal migrants in Assam would alienate sections of viewers in the state? “We used the language to keep the authenticity of the story,” Choudhury explained. “It is a dialect spoken in Lower Assam. And I was sure there were enough people who would watch it.”

Beyond the politics of language and identity, Alifa is at its heart a story about a young girl wanting to go to school and spread her wings when everything from nature to her parents’ troubled marriage are conspiring against her. Although this makes the movie sound like a hackneyed tale of class struggle, Choudhury’s deft touches ensure that Alifa is anything but cliched. In fact, Alifa could well be one of the bravest films to have come out of Assam in recent times.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Cultivating a car racing culture

How one of the most successful race car marques made car racing more attractive, accessible and affordable.

Dickon Siddall

Though usually known for their pop culture influence, the initials MG have also been a prominent part of motor sporting history since its early days. MG’s sporting pedigree can be traced back to its very first car, which was built specifically for competition. It won the gold medal at the 1925 Land’s End Trail.

The affordable and cheerful M-type Midget later emerged as the preference for enthusiasts seeking to race on a budget after an impressive win at the 1930 Brooklands Double-Twelve Race. In 1933, the C-type Midget made the fastest finish in its class at 24 Hours of Le Mans - the most prestigious endurance car race in the world. Just two years later, an MG K3 won the overall race, which also featured a memorable run by the Dancing Daughters in MG P-types. The F1 legend, Sir Stirling Moss, too has clocked the Le Mans in an MG. The MG EX181, Moss’ car, was also called the ‘roaring raindrop’.

MG’s first land speed record came in 1931 from the MG EX120 - more popularly known as ‘The Magic Midget’ - which became the first 750cc car to exceed 100mph speed. Eight years later, Major Goldie Gardner, an English racing legend, topped 200mph in an MG EX135, becoming the first in the world to do so in a light car. Between 1930 and 1959, MG broke no less than 43 records.

Many of MG’s star cars on the circuit went on to become pop culture sensations. Technology from MG’s race cars trickled down to its flagship offerings - a combination of comfort with the agility of race cars. Midget, for example, made the transition from the race track to the streets effortlessly, as did the Magnette and the MGB. By producing what are essentially functional sporty cars, MG also enabled the culture of racing across the world. A community of MG car owners united by a passion for racing and the brand quickly formed and the MG Car Club was instituted as early as 1930.

The MG Car Club (MGCC), has emerged as the most active single Marque race organising club in the UK. It caters to all racing disciplines and MG models, including the classic variety and has helped make car racing an affordable sport. The MG Metro Cup, for example, provides exposure to amateurs in saloon car racing at an affordable cost by providing fee reimbursements, refunds, age-based fee concessions etc. Some championships, such as MG Trophy, arrange tuition and professional guidance for drivers that seek coaching. Continental MG Racing even cuts down on the traditional costs such as membership, registration and entry costs.

MG’s efforts to make race car driving more accessible seem to be paying off. Over the past two decades, several enthusiasts who started their career with MG races have progressed to more advanced championships. MG Motor, and its passionate MG club members, have been instrumental in shaping the culture of car racing. And as the video below shows, this community is being built in India as well.

Play

To know more about the brand, click here. And follow them on Facebook and Instagram for great pictures of their vintage and new models.

This article was produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of MG and not by the Scroll editorial team.