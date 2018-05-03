‘Raazi’ director Meghna Gulzar working on Sam Manekshaw biopic: ‘DNA’

Meghna Gulzar is working on a biopic of war hero Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, the director told DNA on Saturday, a day after the release of her latest film Raazi. The first Indian Army Officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal, Manekshaw played a pivotal role in India’s wars against China in 1962 and Pakistan in 1965 and 1971. “I have been committed to it for a year or so,” Gulzar said. “It’s a subject that requires some serious amount of research.”
Gulzar is also working on a film about acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, she told the newspaper. Attacked at the age of 15 by a 32-year-old man who was sexually harassing her, Laxmi is the director of Chhanv Foundation, which provides assistance to Indian acid attack survivors. “I met her [Laxmi] in 2016 and I have the film rights,” Gulzar said.
Gulzar’s Talvar (2015) is based on the twin murders of Arushi Talwar and Hemraj Banjade in 2008, while Raazi is an adaptation of Harinder S Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat. Raazi revolves around Sehmat Khan (Alia Bhatt), a Kashmiri woman who marries a Pakistani military officer (Vicky Kaushal) to collect intelligence ahead of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.
A versatile culinary spirit, Irish whiskey is as much at home in the kitchen as it is in the bar.
If you want to keep your guests guessing the next time you host a dinner, consider infusing your spread with a dash of whiskey. Certain kinds of whiskey impart a nuanced flavour to dishes - a quality home chefs can exploit to add that X factor to their meals.
Whiskey has an incredibly diverse flavour spectrum, enhancing foods ranging from seafood to cheeses. Thanks to its unique ageing process, it also adds a range of notes – from sweet to smoky - depending upon its flavour profile. Irish whiskey is one such type of whiskey that is emerging in popularity.
Irish whiskey is known for its viscosity, smoothness and just a hint of sweetness. When condiments, such as sauces, are infused with Irish whiskey, they can add a flavourful punch to every dish they are paired with. Irish whiskey is central to traditional Irish cooking, much like wine is to the French, and lends itself particularly well to comfort food. Many of us can relate – having a cup of strong Irish coffee after a difficult day can instantly make you feel better. These recipes, incorporating Irish whiskey, will get you started on the path to more flavourful and innovative cooking.
Irish Apple Crisp
This recipe is an Irish take on the highly popular apple dessert, with apples tossed in Irish whiskey.
Caramel and Whiskey Sauce
Not only does this sauce act as a great dessert accompaniment, it also makes for a thoughtful gift for those with an experimental palette. This sauce can be refrigerated and stored for up to a month.
Whiskey marinade for meat-based dishes
Whiskey makes for a great marinating ingredient. In addition to moistening the meat surface, whiskey improves the flavour penetration of the marinade by carrying the flavour into the meat. This marinade can be used with a variety of meat dishes and preparations.
These recipes are ideal for men and lads who are up for some experimentation in the kitchen and like to try different things. House parties, boys’ night-outs, barbecue cook-outs and even relaxed movie nights are all perfect occasions to present some Irish whiskey-infused grub. Use it in bread, butter, coffee, burgers, cakes and more for a flavourful punch you’ve never achieved before.
