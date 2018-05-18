Entertainment News

Savitri biopic ‘Mahanati’ defames Gemini Ganesan, is one-sided, says his daughter

Kamala Selvaraj told ‘New Indian Express’ that she was unhappy with the actor’s portrayal in the movie.

by 
Dulquer Salmaan and Keerthy Suresh as Gemini Ganesan and Savitri in Mahanati. | Vyjayanthi Movies

Tamil movie star Gemini Ganesan’s daughter Kamala Selvaraj is unhappy with his portrayal in Nag Ashwin’s Mahanati, a biopic on actress Savitri, the New Indian Express reported. The May 9 release traces the acting legend’s career, also dwelling on her marriage to Ganesan, who already had a wife. Featuring Keerthy Suresh as Savitri and Dulquer Salmaan as Ganesan, Mahanati was released in Tamil as Nadaigaiyar Thilagam.

Selvaraj is the daughter of Ganesan’s first wife Alamelu, whom the actor married in 1940, and with whom he had eventually had four daughters. Ganesan married Savitri in 1952, and they had a daughter and son together. He was also in a relationship with the actress Pushpavalli, with whom he had two daughters, including the actress Rekha. In 1998, at the age of 78, Ganesan married again, this time to a 36-year-old woman.

Mahanati excises Pushpavalli’s character and only has Alamelu. Selvaraj told the New Indian Express that the film blurs the line between fact and fiction. “It does gross injustice to all the children of Gemini, and has defamed our father,” she said. “What has been shown on screen is a one-sided version that glorifies Savitri and bluntly ignores many other aspects of her life.”

Selvaraj said the scenes in the film involving Alamelu and Savitri were inaccurate, because contrary to the movie, her mother never approved their marriage. “The director didn’t even explore how my mother would have felt when she [Savitri] came into my father’s life,” she added.

She alleged that the film is imbalanced and biased because the makers did not speak to Ganesan’s family during their research. “I know they were in touch with Vijaya Chamundeswari [Savitri’s daughter], and I trusted her,” Selvaraj said. “In fact, I warned her about this. I told her to be careful of any consequential damage.”

Selvaraj also objected to other aspects of Ganesan’s characterisation in the film. “My father didn’t influence Savitri to become an alcoholic,” she said. “He did the best to give her dignity and protection, because he loved her truly. Also, Gemini Ganesan was a top actor, who was on par with MG Ramachandran and Sivaji Ganesan. But in the film, he is shown to be jobless and hanging around the sets of Savitri’s films all the time! There’s no mention of his fan-following in the film.”

Play
Mahanati.
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The qualities of a high-performance luxury sedan

A lesson in harnessing tremendous power to deliver high performance.

Mercedes

Gone are the days when the rich and successful would network during a round of golf, at least in the Silicon Valley. As reported by New York Times, ‘auto-racing has become a favourite hobby for the tech elites’. However, getting together on a race track would require a machine that provides control while testing extreme limits. Enter the Mercedes-AMG range of cars.

Mercedes-AMG’s rise from a racing outfit to a manufacturer of peak performance cars is dotted with innovations that have pushed the boundaries of engineering. While the AMG series promises a smooth driving experience, its core is made up of a passion for motorsports and a spirit that can be summarized in two words – power and performance. These integral traits draw like-minded people who share and express Mercedes-AMG’s style of performance.

The cars we drive say a lot about us, it’s been said. There are several qualities of an AMG performance luxury sedan that overlap with the qualities of its distinguished owner. For instance, creating an impression comes naturally to both, so does the ambition to always deliver an exceptional performance. However, the strongest feature is that both the owner and the AMG marque continually challenge themselves in pursuit of new goals, stretching the limits of performance.

This winning quality comes alive, especially, in the latest Mercedes-AMG marque – the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+. With the most powerful engine to have ever been installed in an E-class, this undisputed performance sedan promises immense power at the driver’s command. With 612 HP under its hood, the car achieves 0-100 km/h in just a few seconds - 3.4 to be precise. Moreover, the car comes with the latest driver-assistance technology that promises intelligent control and provides an agile and responsive ride.

But, the new AMG is not just about work (or traction in car lingo). One of its core features is to provide its owners a challenge on the race track. Its drift mode, which converts the vehicle into a pure rear-wheel drive, offers pure exhilaration and adds a work-play dynamic to the car. In that sense, the new AMG is a collaborator of sorts - one that partners with its owner to create an impression through performance. And on the weekends, the car pushes him/her to express absolute power using its race mode with a thunderous roar of the engine - the pure sound of adrenalin. This balance between work and play has been achieved using cutting-edge features in the car that together create an almost intuitive driver-machine relationship.

If you’re looking for a car that shares your enthusiasm for driving, you’ll find a partner in the new AMG. However, buying an AMG is not just about owning a powerhouse on wheels, it’s also about adopting a driving philosophy in which power is just the starting point - the main skill lies in how you manoeuvre that power on the road. A performance sedan in its sportiest form, Mercedes-AMG’s latest model takes vehicle performance to an unmatched level. A decade ago, this amount of speed and power in a luxury 4-door model would be un-thinkable.

Play

The new Mercedes-AMG comes with a host of individualisation options through designo, the artistic side of Mercedes’s innovation, so the car becomes an extension of the owner’s distinctive personality. An expressive design with a new radiator grille and a muscular front apron showcase its athleticism. A new-age driver environment, widescreen cockpit, the AMG performance steering wheel and sports seat delivers an intensive driving experience. With the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+, AMG has created an undisputed performance sedan that can rip the race track as well as provide reliable luxury sedan-duty. To know more about the most powerful E-class of all time, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mercedes-Benz and not by the Scroll editorial team.