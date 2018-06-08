Fourteen years after they collaborated on Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, actor Jim Carrey and filmmaker Michel Gondry are coming together once again for Showtime’s new comedy-drama, Kidding.

The trailer for the television series shows Carrey as Jeff, known to the world as Mr Pickles, a children’s television icon. Mr Pickles doles out some sweet advice to his young audience early on in the trailer: “It is the part of you that no one can see but you know it is there and I do too. That’s the part of you that no one can take away because that’s the part that’s really you.”

But will Jeff be able to follow his own advice when his personal life begins to unravel? “Jeff finds no fairytale, fable or puppet will guide him through this crisis, which advances faster than his means to cope,” the show’s official synopsis reads. “A kind man in a cruel world faces a slow leak of sanity as hilarious as it is heartbreaking.”

Kidding, also starring Catherine Keener and Judy Greer, will be premiered on September 9.