The release of Navaniat Singh’s Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se has been postponed to August 31. The film was initially scheduled for an August 15 release.

In an official statement, Sunny Deol, who plays one of the three leads alongside father Dharmendra and brother Bobby Deol, said that their decision was taken because of the patriotism-themed Gold and Satyamev Jayate on August 15. Gold, starring Akshay Kumar, is a sports drama based on India’s first Olympic gold medal in hockey after independence. John Abraham stars as a vigilante in Satyamev Jayate.

The week after August 15, Genius, directed by Anil Sharma, the Deols’ “family friend”, and starring Anil Sharma’s son Utkarsh Sharma in his debut role, will be released.

“Our film is a wholesome family entertainer hence we have decided to release our film YPD Phir Se [Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se] two weeks later on 31st August 2018,” the statement read.

Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se is the third installment in the comedy franchise starring the Deols that began with Yamla Pagla Deewana in 2011 and continued with Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 in 2013.