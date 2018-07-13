Entertainment News

Television series with a lesbian Batwoman in the works

This will be the first live-action superhero series to feature an openly homosexual lead.

by 
Batwoman | DC Comics

American network CW is developing a television series centred on a lesbian Batwoman. This will reportedly be the first live-action superhero series to feature an openly homosexual lead. The show is looking to be picked up for 2019, Variety reported.

Kate Kane/Batwoman has been described in the official synopsis as “a woman armed with a passion for social justice and flair for speaking her mind”. But Kane must come to terms with her own identity before she can make a difference. “In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope,” the synopsis adds.

The show will be written by Caroline Dries, who will also serve as executive producer along with Greg Berlanti. Dries has previously worked on the shows The Vampire Diaries, Melrose Place and Smallville.

The show will expand CW’s offerings based on the DC Comics universe, which include Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, and Supergirl.

Kane’s character was introduced in the 1950s as Batman’s lover. She was reintroduced as a lesbian of Jewish descent in 2006, with a former Gotham police detective as her girlfriend. At the time, DC co-publisher Dan DiDio said that Batwoman was rewritten as a lesbian because they believed it would be more reflective of contemporary society and their fanbase.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Get ready for an 80-hour shopping marathon

Here are some tips that’ll help you take the lead.

Shutterstock

Starting 16th July at 4:00pm, Flipkart will be hosting its Big Shopping Days sale over 3 days (till 19th July). This mega online shopping event is just what a sale should be, promising not just the best discounts but also buying options such as no cost EMIs, buyback guarantee and product exchanges. A shopping festival this big, packed with deals that you can’t get yourself to refuse, can get overwhelming. So don’t worry, we’re here to tell you why Big Shopping Days is the only sale you need, with these helpful hints and highlights.

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (64 GB)

A host of entertainment options, latest security features and a 13 MP rear camera that has mastered light come packed in sleek metal unibody. The sale offers an almost 40% discount on the price. Moreover, there is a buyback guarantee which is part of the deal.

Original price: Rs. 17,900

Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 10,900

Samsung 32 inches HD Ready LED TV

Another blockbuster deal in the sale catalogue is this audio and visual delight. Apart from a discount of 41%, the deal promises no-cost EMIs up to 12 months.

Original price: Rs. 28,890

Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 10,900

Intel Core I3 equipped laptops

These laptops will make a thoughtful college send-off gift or any gift for that matter. Since the festive season is around the corner, you might want to make use of this sale to bring your A-game to family festivities.

Original price: Rs. 25,590

Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 21,900

Fashion

If you’ve been planning a mid-year wardrobe refresh, Flipkart’s got you covered. The Big Shopping Days offer 50% to 80% discount on men’s clothing. You can pick from a host of top brands including Adidas and Wrangler.

With more sale hours, Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days sale ensures we can spend more time perusing and purchasing these deals. Apart from the above-mentioned products, you can expect up to 80% discount across categories including mobiles, appliances, electronics, fashion, beauty, home and furniture.

Features like blockbuster deals that are refreshed every 8 hours along with a price crash, rush hour deals from 4-6 PM on the starting day and first-time product discounts makes this a shopping experience that will have you exclaiming “Sale ho to aisi! (warna na ho)”

Set your reminders and mark your calendar, Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days starts 16th July, 4 PM and end on 19th July. To participate in 80 hours of shopping madness, click here.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.