The trailer for M Night Shyamalan’s upcoming thriller Glass, starring Sarah Paulson, Bruce Willis, Samuel L Jackson and James McAvoy, was released on Saturday at the ongoing Comic-Con in SanDiego, United States of America. As promised by Shyamalan, Glass bridges two of his earlier films: Unbreakable (2000) and Split (2016).

The trailer opens with Split’s Kevin (Mc Avoy) and Unbreakable’s David Dunn (Willis) seated in a mental-health facility along with Dr Glass (Jackson). The three of them have been brought in for treatment by Dr Ellie Staple (Sarah Paulson), a psychiatrist who specialises in “a particular type of delusion of grandeur”.

“It is a growing field,” she says to them. “I specialise in those individuals who believe they are superheroes.”

Staple’s work is easier said than done, for the three individuals, especially Dr Glass, are determined to prove that their powers are real.

Shyamalan has described his film as the first fully grounded superhero movie. “Finally, the thriller genre and the comic book genre have come together,” he said.

Glass will be released on January 18, 2019.