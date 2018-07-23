The fifth round of the Indian Screenwriters Conference will be held in Mumbai between August 1 and 3, with actor Aamir Khan as the chief guest.

This year’s theme is “Where The Mind Is Without Fear” and the event will examine the various challenges facing screenwriters in India. The event is organised every two years by the Screenwriters Association, a trade union for film and television writers and lyricists.

The event’s keynote speaker is journalist Vinod Dua and the panelists include Varun Grover, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Akshat Verma, Amit Masurkar, Anjum Rajabali, Basharat Peer, Rima Das, Sumeet Vyas and Swanand Kirkire. The topics lined up for discussion include the relationship between writers and producers, the blurred lines between history, mythology and fantasy, the degree of freedom of expression for writers and the opportunities and limitations of writing for the web.

The association will also posthumously honour lyricist Shailendra, poet and television writer Rahi Masoom Raza and filmmaker and screenwriter KA Abbas during the conference.