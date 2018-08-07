Johnny Depp-starrer ‘City of Lies’ pulled a month before its release date

A month before it was scheduled to be released, Johnny Depp-starrer City of Lies has reportedly been held back by distributors. Directed by Brad Furman, the film examines the 1996-97 murder of rappers Notorious B.I.G and Tupac Shakur.
Distributor Global Road Entertainment told the media that the film will no longer be released on September 7, but did not give a new date. The company also did not give a reason for the decision, which comes a month after Depp was sued by a man who worked as a location manager for the film. In the July 6 suit, Greg Brooks alleged that he was punched twice by the 55-year-old actor on the set of City of Lies. Brooks also named Furman and the film’s producers in the suit, alleging that he was fired from the production after he refused to promise not to pursue legal action.
City of Lies is based on the book Labyrinth by Randall Sullivan and stars Depp as Los Angeles Police Department detective Russel Poole, who leads the investigations into two mysterious drive-by shootings that killed Shakur and Notorious B.I.G. The case remains unsolved.
Depp has also been in the news for other legal and financial troubles and allegations of domestic violence by ex-wife Amber Heard. He will next appear in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, which is slated to hit theatres in November. Directed by David Yates and written by JK Rowling, the film is set in the fictional magical universe popularised by Harry Potter books and films and is a sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016). The decision to cast Depp in the wake of domestic violence allegations generated much controversy and Rowing defended the move in December last year.
Decoding the symbolic threads and badges of one of India’s oldest cavalry units
The untold story of The President’s Bodyguard.
The national emblem of India; an open parachute and crossed lances – this triad of symbols representing the nation, excellence in training and valor respectively are held together by an elite title in the Indian army – The President’s Bodyguard (PBG).
The PBG badge is worn by one of the oldest cavalry units in the India army. In 1773, Governor Warren Hastings, former Governor General of India, handpicked 50 troopers. Before independence, this unit was referred to by many titles including Troops of Horse Guards and Governor General’s Body Guards (GGBG). In 1950, the unit was named The President’s Bodyguard and can be seen embroidered in the curved maroon shoulder titles on their current uniforms.
The President’s Bodyguard’s uniform adorns itself with proud colours and symbols of its 245 year-old-legacy. Dating back to 1980, the ceremonial uniform consists of a bright red long coat with gold girdles and white breeches, a blue and gold ceremonial turban with a distinctive fan and Napoleon Boots with spurs. Each member of the mounted unit carries a special 3-meter-long bamboo cavalry lance, decorated by a red and white pennant. A sheathed cavalry sabre is carried in in the side of the saddle of each trooper.
While common perception is that the PBG mainly have ceremonial duties such as that of being the President’s escort during Republic Day parade, the fact is that the members of the PBG are highly trained. Handpicked by the President’s Secretariat from mainstream armored regiments, the unit assigns a task force regularly for Siachen and UN peace keeping operations. Moreover, the cavalry members are trained combat parachutists – thus decorating the PBG uniform with a scarlet Para Wings badge that signifies that these troopers are a part of the airborne battalion of the India Army.
Since their foundation, the President’s Guard has won many battle honors. In 1811, they won their first battle honor ‘Java’. In 1824, they sailed over Kalla Pani for the first Burmese War and earned the second battle honour ‘Ava’. The battle of Maharajapore in 1843 won them their third battle honor. Consequently, the PBG fought in the main battles of the First Sikh War and earned four battle honours. Post-independence, the PBG served the country in the 1962 Indo-China war and the 1965 Indo-Pak war.
The PBG, one of the senior most regiments of the Indian Army, is a unique unit. While the uniform is befitting of its traditional and ceremonial role, the badges that augment those threads, tell the story of its impressive history and victories.
How have they managed to maintain their customs for more than 2 centuries? A National Geographic exclusive captures the PBG’s untold story. The documentary series showcases the discipline that goes into making the ceremonial protectors of the supreme commander of the Indian Armed Forces.
This article was produced by Scroll marketing team on behalf of National Geographic and not by the Scroll editorial team.