It is a a day of firsts in the 20-minute short film Auntyji. Parveen (Shabana Azmi) is a pleasant Parsi woman who is excited about getting her first tattoo, while Geetika is an acid-attack survivor who is looking forward to her first day at work. What happens their paths cross?

Auntyji explores the friendship that unfolds between two strangers in Mumbai, also weaving in life lessons about the importance of following your heart.

The film has been directed by Adeeb Rais (Main Aur Mr. Riight) and was released on Madmidaas Films’s YouTube channel on Wednesday.