The latest song from Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming thriller Andhadhun captures the spirit of young love through Radhika Apte and Ayushmann Khurrana’s characters. Your life changes when you meet the right people, declares Aap Se Mil Kar, which was released on Wednesday.

The Amit Trivedi composition has vocals by Khurrana and Aakanksha Sharma. Jaideep Sahni’s lyrics delve on the simple pleasures of life.

Raghavan’s film, which also stars Tabu and Anil Dhawan, is centred on a blind pianist (Khurrana) who gets caught in a murder investigation. The film will be released on October 5.